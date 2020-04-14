Sophisticated Country

× 1 of 4 Expand The island and countertops are white Moura marble. The trio chose a black powder-coated steel window that “complements the very pale gray cabinets and curves of the cabinet door mullions,” Rumble says. × 2 of 4 Expand Design details such as the polished nickel hardware, faucets and light fixtures were chosen for their warmth, Goodstein says. Decorative mullions on the glass-front cabinets were inspired by an antique furniture design but given a flat surface for a modern feel. × 3 of 4 Expand “One of the things that pleases me most is this floor,” Paula Rogers says. “It’s so forgiving with my dog.” Nordic Gray marble is laid on the diagonal to make the room look wider. The backsplash is made from antiqued mirror. × 4 of 4 Expand The large island houses three ovens — conventional, microwave and convection steam. According to Paula, they were kept low to keep things pretty. Prev Next

When Paula and Louis Rogers decided it was time to renovate the kitchen in their circa 1806 Hanover County farmhouse, Paula called in her “dream team” — interior designer Cary Goodstein and kitchen designer Ann Rumble. The trio had collaborated before on a beach-house kitchen. To gain space, the ceiling was raised, walls were opened up, the back staircase was removed, and the floor was shored up to handle the weight of new appliances. New French doors to the pool and a powder-coated steel window over the sink bring the outside in.

PROJECT TEAM: Kitchen Design: Ann Rumble Design; Interior Design: Cary Goodstein, Les Petales; Custom Construction: J.A. Tompkins Inc.; Cabinetry: Greenfield Cabinetry; Appliances: Wolf, Sub-Zero, Miele