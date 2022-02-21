Sleek and Simple

× 1 of 4 Expand Pullout refuse bins and a hidden dishwasher around the sink area make cleanup quick and easy. More hidden storage cabinets can be found on the back side of the island. × 2 of 4 Expand Walnut paneling in the dining area camouflages substantial storage space that also houses equipment for internet and cable services. The built-in bar was crafted to feel like an architectural detail of the walnut paneling. × 3 of 4 Expand In the dining room, the furnishings — an acrylic chandelier, a tulip-style table and sleek walnut chairs — add to the new vernacular of the room. × 4 of 4 Expand Carrara Imperial marble in white adorns the countertops and backsplash. A sculpted metal light fixture resembling a tree branch mimics the leafy view seen through the large open windows. Prev Next

When it came time to update the style of their kitchen from traditional to modern, these homeowners reached out to the cabinetmakers at Martin-Star, who originally designed it. They started by pushing the back of the house out several feet and adding large open windows. Cabinets without pulls were used to achieve a clean design. Appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero, sleek white cabinetry and a range hood of unlacquered brass in the kitchen transition to the walnut bar and paneling in the dining room, giving the newly redone spaces a strikingly modern profile.