Shiny and New

After adding 700 square feet to their home, the owners of a classic Mary Munford colonial used part of their downstairs expansion to create the kitchen of their dreams. Kyle Hendrick of Custom Kitchens Inc. turned the couple’s vision for a sleek, modern space into reality with high-gloss acrylic cabinetry, quartz countertops, state-of-the-art appliances and an oversized island. The previous kitchen, which was original to the home, was converted into a butler’s pantry/bar area with bamboo cabinetry to display the clients’ collection of inherited Japanese artwork and pottery.

Appliances include a countertop steamer, a standard convection oven below a microwave oven, and a steam oven with a warming drawer. Hendrick's conscious design ensured there was plenty of space for these new appliances. Under-cabinet lighting gives the high-gloss acrylic island an ice-like appearance at night. The kitchen flooring is made of Marmoleum, a highly durable bio-based linoleum that's nontoxic, antimicrobial and easy to care for. The island features under-cabinet lighting that illuminates the drawers' interiors when they are opened. At night, the lighting gives the impression that the countertop is "floating on a block of ice," according to the homeowners. The 36-inch range top features four burners and a center griddle. It is covered by a chimney hood with a high-powered blower to ensure that cooking smoke is quickly cycled out of the room. To add a pop of color, the homeowners sourced a local producer of back-painted glass for the vibrant purple backsplash. Lighting was purposeful in the kitchen's design. The clients worked with Valarie Reynolds of Reynolds Lighting Supply Co. to select three pendant lights, which were intentionally positioned to reflect light against the island's countertop.

PROJECT TEAM: Kitchen Design: Custom Kitchens Inc.; General Contractor: W. Scott Candler; Cabinetry: Crystal Cabinet Works; Appliances: Wolf, Sub-Zero