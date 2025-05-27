A Vintage Duplex Reborn

× 1 of 2 Expand Marissa Tago Whitley created this gallery wall using her own photography, her daughter's artwork and vintage finds. × 2 of 2 Expand Whitley furnished her Airbnb with previously loved vintage pieces she discovered in local thrift stores and vintage shops. Prev Next

Creating comfortable, beautiful and functional spaces is at the heart of Marissa Tago Whitley’s design philosophy. Now owner of The Whitley Co., her path to interior decorating zigzagged from stints as Miss Teen USA, an MTV veejay and a struggling actor, yet her love of making spaces better than she found them was the one through line.

When Whitley moved to Richmond in 2022, she wanted to do something proactive to introduce her decorating business, so she began to invest in real estate. Her latest venture is a 1922 American foursquare — an Arts and Crafts house style dating back to the mid-1890s — on Semmes Avenue in Woodland Heights. The style, distinguished by square rooms (four per floor), a center dormer and a large front porch, remained popular until the late 1930s. The duplex is now a thriving two-unit Airbnb.

R•Home spoke with Whitley about enhancing the aesthetics of the duplex while incorporating local elements to prioritize comfort and functionality for her guests.

R•Home: How did you make the design choices for this property?

Marissa Tago Whitley: I wanted to operationalize the space as soon as possible, so I didn’t make any dramatic or expensive changes. I used the juxtaposition of old and new to create an inviting atmosphere. For instance, I added warm wood and incorporated lots of textures, like animal and geometric prints, to add visual interest, as well as velvet for comfort and relaxation.

R•Home: Which elements of the aesthetic gave you design inspiration?

Whitley: Highlighting the beauty of the tall ceilings, the original fireplaces in every room and the beautiful moldings worked well for my tight budget and tight timeline. My design inspiration is always to make people comfortable, so I set out to make it as cozy as possible — a place where guests can truly relax and feel at home.

R•Home: How did you source the pieces you used in your decorating?

Whitley: Some designs can feel forced and rigid, but you can tell when pieces are chosen from love and have that intentionality. Repurposing is big for me, so everything I used is preloved and local. I’m on a permanent scavenger hunt, and I showcase my finds in a way that feels fresh and new. For example, I shopped in the neighborhood for vintage lamps and rugs. Richmond has some amazing stores, and I love the artistic energy here. Supporting local businesses was a key part of my design process.

R•Home: Tell us about the artwork you chose for the units.

Whitley: I used some of my own photography, which adds a personal touch to the design. However, it’s my daughter’s artwork that truly brings joy to the space. I used it mainly in the upstairs unit’s sitting room that overlooks Semmes Avenue.