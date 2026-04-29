Dulcet Tones

Richmond design lovers, rejoice: The 2026 Richmond Symphony League Designer Show House, open for tours through May 10, is a veritable concerto of fabulous ideas. Built in the late 1980s, the 8,000-square-foot house in the historic Bellona Arsenal neighborhood off Old Gun Road features architecture described by one of the designers as “postmodern meets traditional.” Inside, a warren of spaces — ranging in size from intimate to almost cavernous, and with features including connecting rooms, pine paneling, and elaborate crown moldings and baseboards — challenged the decorators to get creative. Read on to visit a selection of beautifully appointed rooms in Foundry Manor.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory, styling by Lauren Healy-Flora

Family Room

By Robin Gahan, Marble Moon Interiors

Warmed by deep plum-colored walls, the family room’s stone fireplace and original honey-toned pine vaulted ceiling and other woodwork conjure images of a groovy 1970s ski lodge. The vibe is amplified by a palette of deep plums, golds and browns — a favorite in that decade — and an eclectic array of vintage furnishings. At the center, a ’70s-era sculptural sofa from Mid Century Morris commands attention, its soft curve drawing one in like a welcoming embrace. With shag rugs, chrome finishes and colorful geometric prints further enhancing the ambiance and paintings by local artists adding personality, it’s both retro and totally today.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory, styling by Lauren Healy-Flora

Foyer

By Sara Hillery, Sara Hillery Interior Design

Like a page from the Bunny Mellon playbook, a combination of soft pink tones, natural textures, plants and worn surfaces in the foyer channels the spirit of spring and the lush landscapes outside the front door. Mellow pink paint functions as a neutral shade on the window frames, ornate moldings and lacquered ceiling, giving the once-formal entry a more casual air. Subtly patterned Thibaut grass cloth wallpaper and the sisal rug underfoot add texture, and patinated antique pieces provide a sense of character. It’s fresh and charming, and — as Mellon would have it — not too precious.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory, styling by Lauren Healy-Flora

Patio

By Janie Molster, Janie Molster Designs with McKinnon and Harris

This once-staid brick expanse comes to life with a palette of greens and pinks, plump upholstery, and cheerful textiles. Soft, round Astro-Turf rugs in various sizes, laid in an abstract pattern like lily pads on a pond, define the conversation area. The key-shaped arms, modernist-inspired frames and rounded cushions of McKinnon and Harris’ Bastille sofa and chairs are a whimsical touch. Flowering topiaries flank a steel construction by Richmond artist Greg Holzgrefe, adding a bit of structure to the space.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory, styling by Lauren Healy-Flora

Primary Bedroom

By Stevie McFadden, Flourish Spaces

Shades of mauve-y pink and light neutrals contribute to a feeling of serenity in the primary bedroom. Panels inset with a muted floral wallpaper and matching mauve moldings bring the large space down to size, giving it a more intimate feel. The oversized headboard adds dimension and visual interest to the wall behind the bed. Hollywood Regency-style chests, armchairs with Louis XV looks and lush bedding inject a bit of glamour. Scalloped sofas and a fringed ottoman soften the sharp deco lines of the lambrequins on the windows with a dash of feminine elegance.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory, styling by Lauren Healy-Flora

Girl’s Room

By Ann Merideth Donovan, Ann Merideth Design

Wrapped in a field of flowers courtesy of Liberty of London wallpaper, this little girl’s room is a delightful escape for young and old. A tiny playhouse, complete with its own window box of flowers, is a cozy nook for dreaming. Soft seating, a skirted desk, and the scalloped and canopied daybed beckon in a sweet palette of pinks and greens, while a hanging rattan chair (not pictured) brings a dash of adventure — creating a charming space fit for any princess.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory, styling by Lauren Healy-Flora

Bedroom

By Rodney Webb, R. Webb Interiors

Dramatic yet serene. Glamorous yet cozy. This luxurious boudoir is a veritable dreamscape in lilac and soft silver. At the center, a creamy, deco-inspired upholstered bed made snug with lush bedding. A chaise lounge offers another spot for relaxing. A light-fixture crafted from globes of glass floats overhead, reinforcing a feeling of calm as leopards in soft blues and grays leap across the wallpaper.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory, styling by Lauren Healy-Flora

Living/Dining Room

By Diana Vicente, Amy Spearing and Will Chambers, U-Fab Interiors

Crowned with heavy moldings and a recessed ceiling, this expansive paneled room’s traditional styling takes on a laid-back attitude drenched in Benjamin Moore’s Cedar Path paint, which melds the formal festooned mantel, raised panel wall and bookcases into one. A plethora of prints mixes things up in the fireside seating area. Above the hearth, a stag crafted from natural elements presides over the room. A pair of mismatched cabinets — one Renaissance Revival and the other a vintage Welsh cupboard — house prized porcelains, while others are displayed in a wide swath above the dining area console.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory, styling by Lauren Healy-Flora

Office

By Jessica Myrick, J•Lynn Interior Designs

Tucked away behind the primary suite, the High Note office is a sophisticated study in deep plum. Lifted by note-like patterned paper on the ceiling, the intense plum-brown color adds depth and drama to the small space, which also serves as a pass-through to the front porch and garage. A sculptural desk with graceful lines from Gabby Indoor anchors the space, while the task chair behind it is all business. In a nod to Richmond Symphony League and the symphony, the music-inspired artwork includes a portrait of Damien Geter (a recent Richmond Symphony composer in residence) and a painting of a saxophone done by the decorator’s son.

× Expand Photo by Laura Visioni

Den

By Gayatri Choudhary, GC Interiors

Louis Comfort Tiffany designed a few Moroccan-inspired smoking dens using exotic motifs, layered patterns and textures. In this updated version, colorful geometric wallpaper beneath the chair rail hints of exotic locales. Above rich plum walls, the ceiling is “tented” with fabric that has been gathered and draped across the room, visually bringing the ceiling downward. An antique Moroccan chair, a game table ready for a rousing game of mahjong, a vintage bar cabinet and an eclectic selection of works from Crossroads Art Center add character and warmth. A polyptych by Richmond artist Geraldo Netto adds pattern to the wall behind the couch, calling to mind the grillwork on traditional Moroccan windows.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory, styling by Lauren Healy-Flora

Little Boys’ Room

By Laura Evans and Beth Wood, Anne Hale Interior Design

Nestled under the eaves in a room with treetop views, this little boys’ room gives off Rudyard Kipling vibes. A window seat invites daydreaming. Striped canopies launch from angled walls with tented effects over turned wooden bedsteads with British Colonial style, adding a sense of adventure. The palette of blues and greens brings the outside in, as if the room were a treehouse, complementing the Schumacher Tiger Palm wallpaper that speaks of faraway places. A perfectly aligned compass rose painted on the ceiling points to new adventures.