Row House Charm

KDW repositioned the stove to provide ample counter space on both sides. Brass swing-arm lamps illuminate artwork propped on a shelf of honed black Virginia Mist granite. To improve the sightlines from the kitchen, KDW widened an existing passthrough into the dining room, while adding a shelf of honed black granite to create a new seating area. New oak floors in the kitchen were laid in a herringbone pattern to minimize any differences in color with the adjacent existing oak floors. To maximize the use of space, KDW extended the kitchen across the back of the house, clad the Sub-Zero refrigerator in panels to match the cabinetry and added a pantry and bar.

Awkward to navigate in its previous incarnation, this charming kitchen was reconfigured by designers Marvin Daniel and Rebecca Morgan of KDW Home to improve the use of the space, working around structural limitations imposed by the Museum District home’s historic architecture. The sink and range were repositioned, and the impact of the fridge was balanced by incorporating it into a new pantry and bar area. Alder wood cabinets with a bubble finish, countertops and a backsplash of honed black Virginia Mist granite, brass hardware, adjustable arm sconces, and open shelving over the range all contribute to the eclectic look the owner desired.

PROJECT TEAM: Kitchen Design: KDW Home, kdwhome.com; Cabinetry: Siteline Cabinetry; Appliances: Sub-Zero, GE Cafe Series