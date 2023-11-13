Bellissima!

Original architectural details in the 1915 Monument Avenue mansion, including exquisite plaster and woodwork, challenged decorators to get creative. Here’s a look at some of their stellar designs.

× Expand In the 1920s and ’30s, the legendary French decorator Madeleine Castaing was renowned for creating luxe, over-the-top interiors with wall-to-wall leopard-print carpets. (Photo by Kip Dawkins)

Breakfast Room

By Geraldine Duskin

Serenity abounds. The original soft green paint color on the walls is a quiet foil for the intricately vaulted ceiling and delicate plasterwork in this elegant breakfast room. In a restrained design, a Carmen Spera cement pedestal table, sleek Italian lacquer chairs and leopard carpet contribute to the sophisticated atmosphere. Tiffany sconces original to the room and select work by local artists add interest but not noise.

Den

By M. Carter Design

Original architectural elements, such as the intricate molded-plaster barrel ceiling, paneled walls and Tudor-style detailing, give this gentlemen’s den the vibe of an old English retreat. A vintage sofa and chairs upholstered in lush fabrics with tassel trims, a Moroccan rug and antique chests add to the ambiance. The icing on the cake is a sweet little bar cupboard hidden on the fireplace wall.

× Expand A framed Chanel logo scarf provides instant artwork and a salute to the iconic design house. (Photo by Gordon Gregory)

Ladies’ Parlor

By Gayatri Choudhary

As Karl and Coco know, you can never go wrong with tweed. The Chanel-inspired tweed wallpaper in black and cream in this ladies’ parlor smartly offsets the room’s original pink-and-cream paint scheme, which could not be altered, adding new depth and a 21st-century attitude to the classic paneling and plasterwork. Curvy art deco-inspired upholstery and a bold graphic rug add a sophisticated air, while brass accents glam things up a bit.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory

Reception Room

By Janet Brown

When Katherine Taylor moved into her new Richmond home in 1915, she would have received visitors in her private reception room. In this contemporary version, a pair of swivel chairs upholstered in Schumacher’s vintage Pearl River fabric, first introduced in 1918, stand ready for conversation at the heart of the room.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory

Linen Closet

By Alyssa Johansen, Holly Raddin Dixon

Who says a utility room has to be drab? The decorators enlivened the walls, built-in linen press cabinets and ceiling in this walk-in linen closet with a hand-painted mural in a crisp blue-and-white color palette. Accented by pops of pink, the mural, inspired by traditional Portuguese tile work and chinoiserie patterns, transforms the space from a mere closet to a magical moment.

× Expand The lampshades are covered in Schumacher’s black-and-white Bergama Applique fabric. (Photo by Gordon Gregory)

Sunroom

By Janie Molster

The original, beautifully detailed, pistachio-colored treillage, fanlight transoms and French doors frame a sunroom that would be equally at home in Palm Beach as it is on Monument Avenue. White slipcovers and straw rugs lend an air of exuberance when paired with a floral-draped table, custom pendant lights in an oversized gingham check, exotic textiles and a pair of oversized table lamps with big personality.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory

Bathroom 3

By Bettina Pamplona

When this bathroom was built in 1915, the pedestal sink, tub and tile work were state of the art. To enhance the original features and add dimension, the walls were painted black. An oversized floral wallpaper on the tub wall — reflected in the mirror — adds drama. A combination of vintage and new furnishings and a pair of quirky green parrots on the wall add character to the room.

× Expand Photo by Ansel Olson

Bedroom 4

By Duet Design Studio

Moody, warm and inviting, this bedroom was inspired by an image of a young Howard Hughes. The dark, sultry color on the walls, ceiling and trim envelops the room in a cocoon punctuated only by the pristine white fireplace mantel. An inviting mix of modern and traditional, sleek and timeworn create a chic retreat.

× Expand The wallpaper is complemented by Benjamin Moore Grenadier Pond paint on the trim and Turquoise Mist on the ceiling. (Photo by Kip Dawkins)

Sleeping Porch

By Ti Hensby Design

An easel in a sunny corner of this light-filled sleeping porch looks out to the Gillette gardens for inspiration. The Cole & Sons Orange Blossom wallpaper envelops the room like a leafy bower, bringing the outdoors in. A lacy iron daybed, custom-made by Worthen Furniture — out of view in this image — paired with vintage tables and trunks adds a bit of bohemian flair, making the room an inspiring place to dream and create.