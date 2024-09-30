Parisian Allure

× 1 of 12 Expand In the family room, the black-and-white photograph by Bastiann Woudt is from The Well Fine Art Advisory in Boston. The 72-inch iron chandelier is from Cisco Brothers, the pomegranate patterned fabric on the swivel chairs is by Katie Leede & Co., and the sisal rug is from Fiberworks. (Photo by Laurey Glenn) × 2 of 12 Expand In the dining room, “[the wallpaper] is beautiful. … It’s very tonal and soft. It felt right to have a more sophisticated moment of softness in this room,” decorator Elly Poston Cooper says. Mustardy green accents on the chair seats and taffeta curtains add to the serene, Old World feel. The wallpaper is by Susan Harter Muralpapers, and the lamps are by Christopher Spitzmiller. (Photo by Gordon Gregory) × 3 of 12 Expand Originally the family room, the den is now a favorite spot to gather with friends. The existing grasscloth wallpaper was painted to match the woodwork, the seating was arranged to encourage conversation, and the bar behind the bookcase door is fully stocked. (Photo by Gordon Gregory) × 4 of 12 Expand The chinoiserie black lacquered drop-front desk came from an antique dealer in North Carolina, the curtains are Schumacher, and the chair seat is upholstered in a fabric by Peter Dunham. (Photo by Gordon Gregory) × 5 of 12 Expand The Taylors’ everyday dining table has a bird’s-eye view of the chef’s kitchen. The chairs are by Ballard, the table is by Georgia-based Tritter Feefer, and the light fixture is by Julie Neill for Visual Comfort. (Photo by Gordon Gregory) × 6 of 12 Expand The wallpaper in the entryway is by Schumacher, the paisley tablecloth is by Kravet and the tape trim border by Jim Thompson. The mirror is by Made Goods, and the mercury glass bell jar fixtures are by Visual Comfort. (Photo by Gordon Gregory) × 7 of 12 Expand The kitchen cabinets were custom made by Martin-Star Cabinetry, the range hood was custom crafted from zinc with unlacquered brass strappings, and the pendant lights are by Visual Comfort. (Photo by Laurey Glenn) × 8 of 12 Expand Literally the sunniest room in the house, Cooper says, the sunroom is now anchored by a custom 10-foot-long sofa. Existing armchairs were updated with a fun cotton fringe, and X-bench stools were reupholstered in a performance velvet from Schumacher. The drapery fabric is also from Schumacher. (Photo by Gordon Gregory) × 9 of 12 Expand Originally designed as a home office, now used as an evening room, the space is grounded by the slate-hued velvet upholstery, while the black background grasscloth by Phillip Jeffries adds dimension and the Schumacher ikat fabric on the slipper chairs adds personality. (Photo by Laurey Glenn) × 10 of 12 Expand The wallpaper in the powder room is by Ferrick Mason, the sconces are from Visual Comfort with custom shades added, and the marble sink with brass fittings is by Palmer Industries from Ferguson. (Photo by Laurey Glenn) × 11 of 12 Expand With no bedrooms on the first floor, the Taylors decided to install a Murphy bed in the office wall. They commissioned the drawings of Black influencers that, with the help of Rick’s Custom Frame + Gallery, are fully adhered to the Murphy bed and camouflage the latch that opens it. (Photo by Laurey Glenn) × 12 of 12 Expand Accessible from both the family room and sunroom, the outdoor entertaining spaces were designed for year-round use with built-in ceiling heaters, a fireplace and an outdoor TV. The classic black iron furniture is by the British firm Heveningham. (Photo by Laurey Glenn) Prev Next

From the street, the house presents what you’d expect to find in a tony West End neighborhood: a painted brick Georgian with front porch columns and detailed millwork adorning the roof lines. But inside, there’s another story — one of gilded frames, mirrored wallpaper, bright pops of color and eye-catching artwork both large and small.

“I like a vintage Parisian aesthetic, and the house now feels like a Parisian boutique,” homeowner Gail Taylor says.

When Taylor and her husband, Ashley, purchased the home in 2014, they made changes even before moving in. “I had seen this house because it’s very much in the center of the neighborhood, but it had a certain look,” Taylor says. “It was red brick with pencil columns, very Old South antebellum. I would say in my mind, ‘That could be a really great house, but I don’t know anyone who’s going to do that.’ Ashley had to convince me.”

The first step was to reimagine the exterior, creating the Georgian facade with the help of Dan Ensminger, principal of Ensminger Architecture. Inside, Taylor worked with Kat Liebschwager of the now shuttered Ruth & Ollie to update the 1970s look, finding a blend of traditional and modern pieces against a muted palette in keeping with design trends at the time. The family lived in the home for several years, pondering their next project. They knew they wanted to add on — the house was long and narrow, not nearly as large as it appeared from the street — but needed to recover from the first foray. “Our budget ran out, so we couldn’t do [everything] all at once,” she says. “That’s what made it so much sweeter to finally get the addition on.”

The addition, which was started in early 2020 just weeks before the pandemic disrupted supply chains, established a new kitchen with a generous eating space, along with a family room, mudroom, powder room and covered outdoor living area. Liebschwager, who had since retired, suggested Taylor contact Elly Poston Cooper, principal of Elly Poston Interiors, for a reimagining of the entire first floor that would weave the new areas to the house’s existing rooms.

“Gail told me she loves purple, teal and gold,” Cooper says. “Those are rich colors, so I wanted to find a way [for the design] to feel fresh and not too trendy. You don’t want [homes] to feel too much in a specific time and place. I also wanted to make the purple feel neutral because there are a lot of people who feel intimidated by it.”

The centerpiece of the addition is a spacious family room, where luxe purple chairs and sofas anchor sitting areas that are lightened by the addition of brighter ottomans, pillows and end tables. Chairs surrounding the kitchen table are covered in purple, too, and the butler’s pantry is painted in Brinjal, a high-gloss, deep aubergine Farrow & Ball paint.

Cooper was intentional about offsetting color with texture, keeping some walls neutral in white or off-white while letting wallpaper make a statement elsewhere. “There are places for your eye to rest even though there’s a lot of glitz and glam,” Cooper says. “We made sure to [add] balance with rush or sisal rugs, a mix of finishes [such as] lacquer and antique, and pleated linen and silk lampshades. There’s a little bit of everything, which allows the house to be very glamorous but also very livable. There are lots of places to curl up with a book or do homework.”

Taylor agrees, noting that a primary consideration throughout the project was how the family, with two young adult sons and a daughter just off to college, could use and share the space with others. “It was important [with our family] to have fabrics that could wear well,” Taylor says. “Plus, we have a dog, and I’m a bad dog parent: I’m not good with enforcing the rules, so he might get on a sofa or chair.”

Flow is also important, with the kitchen connecting to the family room via two large arched openings. Guests can access the outdoor entertaining space via either the sunroom or the family room. And the butler’s pantry offers critical additional prep and storage space for special events. Still, there might be more change in the house’s future. The Taylors are considering adding a pool and pool house, and Cooper is pondering wallpaper for the kitchen. “The kitchen still looks a little utilitarian, even though it’s showstopping with paneling and metals,” Cooper says.

For now, though, Taylor is content. “I had to warm up to the color that Elly helped me embrace,” she says. “The design has moved back toward traditional [styling] but with punches of modern design. The house feels very warm. I really feel comfortable [here]. I never want to leave my house.”