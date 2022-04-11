On the Fringe of Modern

× 1 of 5 Expand The informal dining area allows the hosts to engage with their guests while either pulling a soufflé from the steam oven or making coffee from the built-in coffee maker that grinds its own beans. × 2 of 5 Expand The island provides additional storage space and amenities to aid in food prep, including an ice maker, a refrigerator, a dishwasher and a sink with a disposal. The TV nests between a panel-clad refrigerator and freezer. × 3 of 5 Expand A Wolf stove with electric ovens and a gas cooktop provides ample cooking space. To avoid drilling into the backsplash, the pot filler was installed into the side of the stove. × 4 of 5 Expand Natural light from the kitchen and informal dining area flows into the vaulted family room, while the coffered ceiling adds architectural detail. × 5 of 5 Expand The arched window provides a view of the yard while washing dishes or doing prep work in the farmhouse sink. Drawers and cabinets, some with shelves that pivot, provide multiple storage options. Prev Next

When remodeling the kitchen of this Powhatan home, the owners considered the flow of how they move about the room. Then, with the designers at Custom Kitchens Inc., they created a plan that would strategically place Sub-Zero Wolf stainless appliances throughout. The range hood and Crystal Cabinet Works island base are painted Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron to contrast with the lighter Stone Bluff finish on the rest of the cabinetry. Countertops of quartzite were selected to give a feel that’s less traditional while not quite modern.