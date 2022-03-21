New Southern Traditional

When Lori Loomis began working with a young Richmond family on their Ampthill Road home in 2018, she was expecting a quick one-room project. What began as a simple living room refresh turned into a year-and-a-half-long home makeover.

“[I] started out thinking that it was going to be a two-hour consult on where to put the furniture,” recalls Loomis, principal of Lori Loomis Interiors. “I ended up doing the entire design plan where we actually changed quite a few of the architectural elements in the home.”

Thus Loomis began working on the family’s 1936 house in the near West End, honoring a few of the home’s original features in some rooms, preserving recently designed work in others and beginning with a blank slate for the rest.

“If I had to give it a theme, I would say it's bold elegance,” she says. “It was kind of blending the elements. [A] classic style mixed with a youthful, vibrant energy.”

× 1 of 3 Expand The homeowner’s love of blue inspired the sunroom’s vibrant new blue-and-white color palette. × 2 of 3 Expand One of a pair of pink accent chairs upholstered in a custom Thibaut Starburst fabric. × 3 of 3 Expand In the main bedroom, the concave-front chest was selected to fulfill the owner’s request for a nightstand. Prev Next

As a young family, Loomis’ clients wanted a beautiful space that would be appropriate for entertaining guests while still comfortable enough to raise their children. With that, Loomis found herself in the familiar position of blending the converging and diverging interests of the couple. The home — which she describes as “Southern new traditional” — delicately balances the traditional leanings of the husband with the glamorous, high-style preferences of the wife, sprinkled with pieces of Southern flair in between.

“They appreciate and collect a decent amount of antiques, but they also take trips up to New York City to buy new modern art,” she explains.

A classic floral chintz settee is offset by elegant rattan chairs in the sunroom, accompanied by brassy accents in the bookshelves and lighting. In the dining room, modern “glam style” square lamps sit atop a traditional wooden buffet, and painted white chairs surround a conventional dining table.

In the family room, the designer took a more subtle approach. While painters traditionally contrast the color of a wall with a white trim, Loomis elected to have the walls and trim be the same color in a different sheen, in order to create a modern look. She repeated the color in the fine grasscloth wallpaper behind the dual bookshelves and traditional leather chairs, adding dimension to the space.

× 1 of 3 Expand Suzanne Kasler’s Chippendale-inspired chairs add a hint of edginess to the dining room’s classic ambiance. × 2 of 3 Expand In the family room, a painting by Wolf Kahn is flanked by a pair of Visual Comfort brass lamps. × 3 of 3 Expand A Hunt Slonem painting in the foyer Prev Next

In working with some existing features in the home, Loomis says she had to discern when to be bold and when to be subtle. In the dining room, she fell in love with the existing wallpaper — a bright, bold pattern filled with pink flowers and multicolored birds. However, the wallpaper was originally poised above an equally striking hot-pink chair rail.

“It was too much,” Loomis says. She replaced the vivid color with a softer, creamy white and added wainscoting. “[I] was kind of balancing and toning down certain elements,” she says.

Similarly, the foyer features an assortment of geometric lines appearing on the front door and wallpaper. To soften the hard angles of the existing design, Loomis added a custom blue-and-white fabric-covered table.

“Visually, I wanted something more solid looking,” she says. “The fabric [has] that ‘look at me’ element to it, but it's also kind of soft.”

Conversely, Loomis wanted to garner more visual interest in other areas of the home. The kitchen, which had been redone previously, features cabinetry with yellow undertones. To bring in a cool pop of color, Loomis added blue wallpaper behind some of the shelving, further accentuating the blues in the chairs and dinnerware.

× 1 of 2 Expand Loomis added the faux Roman valance and an arrangement of Delft plates from the owner's collection in the breakfast area. × 2 of 2 Expand White paint and a pop of cobalt blue were specified to brighten the kitchen, previously designed by KDW Home. Prev Next

In the sunroom, which Loomis designed from scratch, the muted ashy tones found in the carpet are contrasted by a vibrant blue coffee table placed on top. “I didn't want to create a totally serene environment that would be so different [from] the rest of the house because they love color,” Loomis explains. “It's about balancing different elements and creating [a] layered look where you're balancing the color with texture with scale.”

One of Loomis’ favorite rooms to design for this project is the space that started it all — the living room. Perhaps its most eye-catching feature is the white lacquered ceiling painted by decorative painters from H.J. Holtz & Son. The laborious painting technique — which was also used on the dining room ceiling — solidifies the glamorous atmosphere of the home.

To give an illusion of height to the room’s 8-foot ceilings, Loomis replaced the apple-green painted walls and surrounding chair rail with a vertical textured Schumacher wallpaper. The fireplace is now flanked by two updated white French doors, which Loomis describes as a step away from the country-esque wooden doors that stood there prior. Hues of red and pink in the curtains, pillows and decor bring vibrancy and life to the otherwise light-toned s. More classic selections of furniture round out the room, striking a perfect balance of old and new.