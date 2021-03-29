New England Inspired

× Expand The cedar shingle-clad screened porch is open on three sides, taking advantage of the beautiful views.

Nestled in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Doreen and Hugh Shytle’s Shingle-style home effortlessly blends their Northeastern roots with serene views of the Shenandoah Valley. Warm notes of brown intertwine with cool blues, resulting in a striking mixture of traditional and contemporary design.

The Charlottesville home spans three levels with 17 rooms, including four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Aside from your typical kitchen, dining and family rooms, the home also includes a game room, an exercise room, supply rooms, offices and more.

As the Shytles planned their move from Massachusetts, they knew they wanted their forever home to have a relaxed atmosphere. Drawing inspiration from classic New England architecture, the couple thought the coastal Shingle style would best encapsulate that feeling.

Popularized in the late 1800s to early 1900s, the Shingle-style home served as a transitional style between the popular Queen Anne and Colonial Revival styles, according to Washington state’s Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. Most recognizably characterized by its wooden roof shingles, the style became popular in the East Coast summer homes of the wealthy.

“That calm, relaxed vibe is what we were going for,” Hugh says. “It’s not quite as popular down here, but it’s what we wanted to do for our forever home.”

The Shytles enlisted the help of Jennifer Stoner Interiors in collaboration with Keith Scott at Rosney Co. Architects and homebuilders Greer and Associates to bring their dream to life. An award-winning interior designer based in Richmond, Stoner has completed projects both in the state and nationwide. “We worked with them from the blueprint stage all the way through and worked closely with their builders and architect on the whole design of the house,” Stoner says.

Taking a step away from the bold colors and modern designs more commonly found in Richmond, Stoner worked closely with the Shytles to create a more neutral, textured palette throughout the home.

“To get a flow through the house, we like to take a color and weave it through the whole home as a bit of a thread,” Stoner explains.

Taking inspiration from the exterior shingles, Stoner incorporated silvery tones from the weathered cedar into elements throughout the interior, such as the stone fireplace in the great room. The color is also reflected in the limed oak island and the patina nickel finish range hood in the kitchen.

The open-concept kitchen, which was nominated as a finalist in the National Kitchen & Bath Association Awards, also features stunning white cabinetry, giving the room a bright, airy look. “I spend a lot of time in the kitchen,” Doreen says. “When we want to cook together, we’re not bumping into each other. We can just spread out and work and play.”

Enamored by the rolling hills of the Shenandoah Valley, the Shytles also wanted to bring elements of their surrounding environment into the home design.

“We were fortunate to get a really special lot,” Hugh explains. “It’s an old hayfield with beautiful views of the mountains in the distance. … Part of the design criteria both for the architecture and interior design details was to take advantage of the views.”

Blue hues reminiscent of the surrounding mountains are subtly threaded in the rugs, artwork and furnishings throughout guest rooms, the dining room and common areas, with bolder splashes of deep blues accenting other areas. “The navy blue cabinetry in the butler’s pantry [makes it] probably one of my favorite rooms,” Stoner says.

When it came to furnishings, Hugh says, the couple knew they didn’t want a modern style; however, they also didn’t want to stick with the “Colonial cherry cabinet” look they were accustomed to, either. While some rooms, such as Hugh’s study, evoke a more traditional style, with brown leather chairs and Persian rugs, as the project progressed, the couple found themselves taking a contemporary slant.

“They came from Boston with very traditional furniture and lots of dark wood,” Stoner says. “The more [Doreen] started exploring with us, … she found herself drawn to more of the contemporary. It ended up being a mix, which I love because it feels more collected over time.” For Stoner, this combination of styles created a more timeless look unbound by a specific era.

Outdoors, the Shytles enjoy a number of amenities, including a screened porch, a patio with a pergola, a two-story barn and workshop, a pool, a hot tub, a garden, a wildflower meadow, and even a honeybee apiary.

“We lived in a couple of homes, and it provided us with knowledge of what we would want to do differently,” Doreen says, recalling a 10-page wish list the couple made for their new home. “When we looked back at our wish list, we were surprised in a way that we nailed it.”