Into the Woods

Elements of nature lend a peaceful air to the music and workout room decorator Pattie Kelly created in the former attic of her Chesterfield home. On entering the space, custom-sized mural wallpaper by Limitless Walls of Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park in California — complemented by earthy green walls and rich wood finishes — transports you to the stillness of the forest. A bespoke railing inspired by state park structures guides your path, and a stained-glass riff on Frank Lloyd Wright’s Tree of Life pattern enhances the organic vibe.