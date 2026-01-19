Going Gray

× 1 of 5 Expand Curvy boucle armchairs add yin to the yang of the exposed steel header beam, Roman clay fireplace surround and black walls. The rug is Flor carpet tiles. × 2 of 5 Expand Dining chairs upholstered in mustard and a black metal mesh sideboard give Frank and Ellen Gilliam’s dining table a new attitude. × 3 of 5 Expand The Gilliams’ low-slung upholstered headboard and nightstands are paired with a FLOR tile rug and an Eames molded plastic dowel-leg armchair by Herman Miller. × 4 of 5 Expand The flat-front kitchen cabinets and a range hood in white pine, metal-framed barstools, and black industrial-style pendant lights contrast with the soft gray of the Roman clay backsplash. × 5 of 5 Expand In the den, a leather-clad West Elm sleeper sofa accommodates overnight guests. Colorful striped pillows and artwork add pops of fun color to the space. Prev Next

“I can get a far greater sense of ‘color’ through a well-planned and executed black-and-white image than I have ever achieved with color photography,” legendary photographer Ansel Adams once observed. It’s a fundamental concept that every art student learns: To truly understand color, you must first master grayscale, the range of shades from pure white to pure black, with 254 shades of gray in between.

The versatility of this subtle palette comes to life in Frank and Ellen Gilliam’s Monument Avenue home. Desiring a smaller footprint after their children left the nest, the Gilliams waded through a real estate market flooded with Capes and colonials in search of something different. They found it in a one-story, 1,800-square-foot midcentury home that offered the promise of a blank slate.

“While this house is a midcentury build, it did not have a ton of the character you might think of with midcentury modern,” Frank, an art director and graphic designer, explains. “We were not trying to make it into something it was not. We simply wanted to upgrade the interior layout and livability, while giving it a style that meets our aesthetic.”

Working with designer Nicole Rutledge, they opened up the interior to create an inviting gathering space. A steel beam used for structural support creates a striking design element. Painted a deep black shade, the beam, front door and fireplace wall boldly punctuate the bright white walls and ceilings. The earthy gray of the Roman clay on the fireplace surround and kitchen backsplash is echoed in upholstery, rugs and shadows cast by the sun throughout the day. White oak floors and streamlined cabinetry bring honeyed hues to the neutral foundation. “Our goal with the interior colors and warm wood textures was to create a canvas, or base, for visual touches that bring personality,” Frank says.

Against this clean canvas, Ellen’s love for bold color and Frank’s penchant for graphic art have found a happy home. Terra cotta, mustard and green accents in art and accessories provide pops of color. “I think the home’s color palette creates a vibe of simple ease,” Frank adds. “Nothing too crazy going on, but not plain vanilla, either.” Amorphous mirrors, a globe chandelier and Eames Hang-It-All-inspired hooks pay homage to iconic shapes from the Atomic Age. Contemporary takes on classic midcentury furniture nod to decor from the era without replicating it.

Ultimately, the space offers room for improvisation that is rare in interior design. With a grayscale backdrop, colorful accents can be easily swapped out to refresh the look with minimal effort. “I never feel that anything is finished,” Frank admits. “What you create one day, you might revisit the next day and make it over in a completely different way. I think this house has that flexibility built in. We can play with it and have fun.”