Mediterranean Vibes

Lighter-colored travertine patio pavers were used for the kitchen and bar area and the pool deck. "The free-form shape was custom-designed around the shape of the pool," Clark says. Pizza ovens are a "really unique way" to cook, Clark says. This outdoor kitchen is equipped with double-door storage for utensils, an under-counter refrigerator and a built-in cooler. A serving counter, flanked by bar-height stools, has under-cap lighting to provide safety, security and additional ambiance, day or night. Adding to the ambiance are a custom-built, wood-burning fireplace with seating; a two-tiered water feature with color-changing lights; and the soothing sounds of the streaming spillway.

There's a sunny, effortless chic in this outdoor kitchen that was fully transformed for a Midlothian family. It features, yes, a pizza oven, a built-in ice chest and a refrigerator, as well as a raised serving counter with bar-height stools, a pool with a free-form patio and a custom-built fireplace. Varieties of lighter-colored natural and cultured stone — Travertine and CoastalReef veneer, with accents of coral — are used throughout. The result is “a unique and beautiful kind of resort-style feel,” Commonwealth Curb Appeal designer Stewart Clark says. And in colder weather, guests can still gather fireside to savor fresh pizza. Mangiare!