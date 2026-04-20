Woodland Heights Love

× 1 of 5 Expand Decorator Lyndee McQuarrie played with scale, adding an oversized mirror above the mantel to highlight the light fixture and bounce the dramatic paint colors into adjacent rooms. × 2 of 5 Expand A marigold sectional adds a pop of drama to the living room, which is drenched in Farrow & Ball’s Hague Blue. Custom bookshelves showcase souvenirs from the couple’s travels. × 3 of 5 Expand Multiple patterns — from a large-scale botanical wallpaper to the small-scale geometric motif of the curtain panels — and colors come together in the serene guest room. × 4 of 5 Expand A new butler’s pantry between the dining room and kitchen provides additional storage. The cabinetry, trim and doors are painted Sherwin-Williams Roycroft Bottle Green. × 5 of 5 Expand The pantry includes a dry bar with wine fridge and ice maker. Layered patterns — Scalamandre wallpaper and the Carrara marble countertop and backsplash — add depth. Prev Next

Adam Kaiser and Michael L’Heureux fell hard for Woodland Heights — the river access, proximity to Forest Hill Park, and easy strolls to coffee shops and restaurants. But since moving into the neighborhood in 2015, their early 1900s house still didn’t feel like their own.

With Tower 3 General Contractors on board for a major renovation, they enlisted Lyndee McQuarrie of interiors firm McQ and Co. to help tailor the overall design to their personalities and lifestyle.

“The house had great curb appeal, but the interiors didn’t match their sophistication, love of entertaining or need for relaxation,” McQuarrie says.

Both pulmonologists, Kaiser and L’Heureux work long hours at their respective hospitals. To create a calming aesthetic, McQuarrie emphasized color; lighting; and soft, layered textures.

The couple often begin their day in the airy dining room, bathed in natural light, and spend their evenings in the cozy living room enveloped in warm, rich colors.

Throughout the home, McQuarrie infused various shades of green — the couple’s favorite color — to evoke elegance and a sense of renewal.

The primary bedroom is a peaceful retreat in greens and blues, while the bathroom is a spa-like oasis clad in green Calacatta marble. The guest room was also thoughtfully designed with a tranquil verdant wallcovering. “The space really serves as a second primary bedroom for when one of them is on call, so we wanted it to feel just as restorative,” McQuarrie says.

Previously, the home’s white and gray walls felt flat, and unique architectural details faded into the background. “We considered every surface of each room, which makes all the difference,” McQuarrie explains. “Now, aside from the dining room, there’s not a single room in the house with white ceilings or white trim.”

Lighting also played a pivotal role in the design. To balance the moody color palette, they incorporated mirrors throughout the home to reflect natural light from the large windows, and they installed light fixtures that are both stylish and adjustable. “Lighting is so important to the nervous system and really changes the feel and vibe of a space,” McQuarrie says.

After working all day under 5,000 K lightbulbs at the hospital, the couple can dim their home lighting to unwind or raise the energy when friends and family come over.

Entertaining is a source of joy for the couple. “They are so fun and lively, and we wanted the home’s common spaces to reflect their personalities,” McQuarrie says.

The foyer sets the tone, welcoming guests with works of art curated from their travels as well as from Kaiser’s grandmother. McQuarrie also helped the couple style and display meaningful objects. “With the beautiful backdrop, colors and lighting, the pieces just come to life,” she says.

The expanded kitchen makes hosting effortless with plenty of storage and visual impact. The newly created butler’s pantry elevates any occasion with its emerald cabinetry and trim, antique mirrored doors, Carrara marble, and serpentine wallpaper.