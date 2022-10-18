Lakeside Luxe

× 1 of 3 Expand Working at this Kohler apron-front farmhouse sink offers a view of the deck leading out to the lakefront. The curved marble backsplash adds an element of softness to the overall look. × 2 of 3 Expand A Wolf dual-fuel range sits under a custom hood. The floor, tiled in the Diana Royal Textura Marble Paver Versailles pattern, complements the Namibian white marble countertops. × 3 of 3 Expand A kitchen island bar offers casual seating options. A Sub-Zero French-door refrigerator hides behind paneled doors, while the cabinets next to it house rollouts for liquor bottles. Prev Next

When the owners of this home on a peninsula along Lake Anna decided to update their kitchen, they partnered with the designers at KDW Home to bring their vision to life. They wanted to make the kitchen functional and livable for their large family, while maintaining the cabin look. Multipurpose cabinets housing amenities and hidden Sub-Zero appliances work together to give the room a modern feel, while the preexisting reclaimed wood beams, which inspired the overall look, preserve the cabin appearance, giving it the feel of a peaceful sanctuary.