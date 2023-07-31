× 1 of 3 Expand Ken Peterson. Behind him, a floating deck features a grill, bar and electric fire pit. × 2 of 3 Expand Peterson extended the floating deck both to accommodate his growing family and to celebrate their new beginnings. × 3 of 3 Expand The wood-burning fire pit has become a gathering spot for the family to roast marshmallows and share stories. Prev Next

Like many families during the pandemic, Ken Peterson and his family were hit with hardships. Between the ripple effects of COVID-19 and the civil unrest following the heartbreaking death of George Floyd, the Petersons had to navigate another tragedy: grief.

In 2021, the Petersons suffered several familial losses, including the sudden passing of Christy, Ken’s ex-wife and the mother of his four children. Witnessing his family struggling with grief, he wanted to find a way to take control of the darkness and shed some light. He decided the best place to start was his own backyard.

“I wanted to create a sanctuary for my family to be able to decompress and create memories,” Peterson says.

With that, the Richmond native and long-serving member of the Richmond Police Department launched an ambitious DIY project to transform his Eastern Henrico backyard into a welcoming oasis for family and friends. Peterson says he wanted a space that balanced peace with life and energy.

“I wanted to create a zen-like approach to represent peace, oneness and enlightenment,” he explains.

Peeking through the earthy greens and browns of the trees, deck and wooden outdoor furniture are floral embellishments and native plants to invite wildlife to the area, including calla lilies, roses, hydrangeas, azaleas, hibiscus, American beautyberry, hostas and dahlias.

“One of the things [Christy] enjoyed most was yellow roses,” he says. The Petersons scattered some of her ashes among the yellow rose bushes, so that when the kids sit down and reflect in any part of the backyard, they can have a sense of their mother's presence, he says.

For the construction, Peterson enlisted his co-workers, friends and family to help build out his vision. After consulting with friends and contractors Wayne Cole, Elward James and Carrie Bolding, Peterson tackled the toughest part of the project, clearing and leveling the actual land. Then came the fun part: the design.

As a seasoned host and family-appointed grill master, Peterson wanted the space to be both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Working with Alice Snell, Arthello Branch and Damion Mayo, he began designing several gathering places — two fire pits, an outdoor bar and grill, and elevated patio seating equipped with an outdoor television — all seamlessly connected by pine needle paths, vibrant floral landscaping and stone tiles. One of the paths leads directly to the Virginia Capital Trail, where his family frequently cycles.

“Since the area has been set up, we've hosted birthdays, family get-togethers and cookouts,” Peterson says. “Throughout the winter we’ve definitely had fire pit opportunities.”

Despite all the hard labor, Peterson advises those wishing to take on transforming their backyard, “Go for it.”

“Create life in whatever space that you’re trying to do, and make each piece meaningful to you,” he suggests. “Then just keep adding on to it.”

Although the design began in a place of darkness, Peterson says the happiness it has brought to the space has served as a reminder to celebrate life.

“Everything was utilized exactly for what it was designed for,” he says. “With love and memories.”

Editor’s note: Taylor Peterson, who penned this piece, is Ken Peterson’s daughter.