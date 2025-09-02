Rhythm Section

× 1 of 4 Expand Lani and Jake Cochran in the dining area with their son, Riley. “We’ve shared many messy meals here with Riley and the strange woman peeking through the sunflowers from the painting behind us,” Jake says. The painting is by his father, Richmond artist David Cochran. × 2 of 4 Expand Road-worn instruments and original paintings by friends and family, including Zipporah Norton, line the walls in Jake’s backyard studio that he’s dubbed Crooked Smile. × 3 of 4 Expand The kitchen cabinet, hand built with salvaged wood by Vangarde Woodworks, anchors a grouping that’s fun and functional. The orange Kitchen Aid mixer, vintage Coca-Cola crate and Polish pottery bowls add pops of color and speak to meaningful family history, Lani says. × 4 of 4 Expand The common space is filled with instruments and vinyl records as a way to keep music interactive, Jake says. Natural wood shelving complements the Yamaha Piano and woodgrain Sansui Hi-Fi sound system and their always growing collection of family art and artifacts. Prev Next

“There’s just something about Virginia,” says Jake Cochran, drummer for the indie-rock duo Illiterate Light. His wife, Lani, agrees. Growing up in a military family, she moved often. But in Harrisonburg, where she and Jake (a NOVA native) met while studying at James Madison University, she found lasting community.

A decade later, they still loved Harrisonburg, but Nashville was calling. It was midway between their families and a good hub for the band. The move brought upheaval, including pandemic lockdowns and a devastating tornado, that ultimately fortified their creative resolve.

During that time, Jake and bandmate Jeff Gorman leaned into songwriting, recording their second LP, “Sunburned,” which SPIN Magazine named one of the best albums of 2023. Lani found rewarding work in a sprawling consignment store. “My favorite part was hearing the stories behind the pieces,” she recalls. Her background in anthropology gave her unique insight into how objects connect people to places, something intrinsic to her design approach.

While Music City was captivating, River City charm was on their radar. Having toured and recorded here, Jake observed, “There’s something special about Richmond, and I think it comes down to the people. For some reason, Richmond opened their arms to us like no one else.”

“We finally decided to bring our lives here,” Lani says. Jake’s family was a significant draw; his parents and brothers now call Richmond home. Finding the perfect property in Forest Hill cemented their decision.

Behind the house, a backyard studio is Jake’s creative headquarters. His parents, both artists, instilled in him an appreciation for beautiful, livable spaces full of art, which also happens to be Lani’s forte. Sage green walls anchor the room, while instruments are equal parts equipment and sculpture. Persian rugs add warmth underfoot and provide a comfortable spot for their toddler, Riley, who loves to join in on jam sessions.

Steps away, the main house also strikes a balance between form and function. Rich wood tones are the base, from the upright piano to the bookcases filled with vintage volumes, art supplies and favorite finds. Warm upholstery and textiles add retro-modern coziness, suiting the family’s lifestyle.

Their art collection features work by Richmond artist David Cochran, Jake’s father. Collected curiosities have been discovered while antiquing or handed down through generations. For the painting in the kitchen, Lani patiently stalked it at West End Antique Mall for months before bringing it home and styling it adjacent to a vibrant stand mixer. An artfully arrayed vintage hat collection includes one from Germany that her father won in a drinking game. Like notes in a score, these belongings represent memorable moments in the Cochrans’ shared composition.