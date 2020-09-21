Italian Style

× 1 of 4 Expand High, open ceilings give the kitchen a spacious look; transoms were added above the kitchen cabinets. The large brick-faced island provides a gathering space for the family of five to enjoy eating and cooking together. × 2 of 4 Expand In traditional Tuscan kitchens, mismatched cabinetry is often used to create the look of moveable furniture; here, Hendrick added a pair of corner cupboards to the mix. Cast-iron hardware adds to the Tuscan vibe. × 3 of 4 Expand Two-inch brick and exposed beams mimic the Italian barrel-vaulted ceilings the homeowners admire. Irby worked with contractor Jeff “Fuzzy” Graeber to devise an installation system to secure the brick to the ceiling. × 4 of 4 Expand Irby played with soft curves — prominent in Tuscan-style architecture — throughout the kitchen and adjacent family room space; here, a large arch helps the transition between the vastly different ceiling heights of the rooms. Prev Next

A trip to the fabled Tuscany region of Italy inspired Louise and Sandy Williamson to create a traditional Tuscan kitchen in their Richmond home. To capture the warmth of a traditional Tuscan kitchen, architect Jim Irby infused the space with classic details — arched openings, reclaimed wood floors and a brick ceiling with exposed beams. David Hendrick of Custom Kitchens sourced the spacious kitchen, enhancing the Old World vibe with warm wood cabinetry, a herringbone brick backsplash, cast-iron hardware, a Tuscan-style range hood, textured granite countertops and a large curved island with seating.

PROJECT TEAM: Kitchen Design: David Hendrick, Custom Kitchens Inc., customkitchensinc.net; Architect: Jim Irby, Irby Architects PC, irbyarchitects.com; Contractor: Jeff Graeber, Graeber Homes, graeberhomes.com; Cabinetry: Crystal Cabinet Works; Appliances: Wolf, Sub-Zero, ASKO