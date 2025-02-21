Finding Art and Design

The West Avenue Garden Tour will be held on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Photo courtesy West Avenue Improvement Association)
Southern charm and modern elegance intertwine in the city and beyond, offering a plethora of opportunities to learn about the homes and gardens in the area and take home some fantastic artistic finds.
April
Historic Garden Week
This revered event, presented annually by the Garden Club of Virginia since 1929, features over 100 stunning private properties. Over 20 tours are organized and hosted by member clubs in the Richmond area and throughout the state and typically include access to the gardens and grounds as well as some of the interiors. vagardenweek.org
May
Arts in the Park
Find more than 350 exhibitors from around the country selling their paintings, pottery, jewelry, glass creations, textiles, yard art and more. Admission is free to the nationally rated juried show at the Carillon in Byrd Park. richmondartsinthepark.com
West Avenue Garden Tour
Celebrate spring on a self-guided walking tour of all the gardens on West Avenue as well as the alley-bordering homes on Park Avenue and Franklin Street. West Avenue’s premier event of the year features live music, children’s activities and refreshments. Free. westave.org/garden-tour
Museum District Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour
Explore historic homes and gardens in the Museum District while you celebrate Mother’s Day. The tour has been held annually for the past 28 years, and its proceeds are reinvested in the neighborhood and help support local nonprofits. During the event, trolleys run a continuous loop along the tour route, departing from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s parking lot. museumdistrict.org
Fan Arts Stroll
Wander along Hanover and Grove avenues to find more than 120 artists and vendors along with musicians and a bevy of food trucks. Free. fandistrict.org
October-November
Maymont Garden Glow
Experience Maymont’s Gilded Age gardens and pastoral grounds illuminated in colorful lights. Then, head to the Carriage House lawn for the Glow Village fire pit, food trucks and activities for all ages. maymont.org
November
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights
Stroll through the millions of twinkling lights that envelop Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, check out the holiday decorations and model trains, sip on hot chocolate and more. Purchase advance timed tickets at lewisginter.org.
Craft + Design Show
Kick off the holiday season with the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s annual museum-quality contemporary craft and art show, which has excited collectors for six decades. The diverse collection showcases creations by more than 150 artists from across the country. craftanddesignrva.com
December
Ashland Christmas Market
Head to Historic Downtown Ashland, where you’ll find unique handcrafted gifts by more than 60 local artists and makers. A variety of local eateries are open during the event. Free. ashlandvirginia.com
Yuletides at Agecroft Hall
Experience the Christmas traditions of 17th-century England, 19th-century London and 20th-century Richmond. Explore the festive gardens and museum and enjoy cider, crafts and music. Free. agecrofthall.org
Fan District Holiday House Tour
Now in its sixth decade, the Fan District Holiday House Tour features a collection of historic homes that capture the neighborhood’s architectural grandeur in all of its holiday glory. The annual event raises funds to support programs dedicated to the preservation, restoration and betterment of the Fan District community. fandistrict.org
Church Hill Holiday House Tour
With more than 50 years of history, this annual event explores the interiors of some of the oldest historic homes in the city and new neighborhood homes decorated for the holidays, as well as other buildings that celebrate the unique architectural history of Church Hill. churchhill.org
Throughout the Year
Modern Richmond Tours
For over a decade, Modern Richmond has offered tours and pop-ups to promote and celebrate modernism in Richmond and around Virginia, showcasing a variety of buildings ranging from company headquarters to waterfront residences. modernrichmond.org
Quoit Club Tours
The Quoit Club, part of Historic Richmond, provides members with insight from experts on the city’s history, architecture and culture. Club members have access to exclusive tours of Richmond’s historic buildings, adaptive reuse projects and at-risk architectural sites. The 2025 season runs from April to September, with events held on the third Thursday of each month. historicrichmond.com