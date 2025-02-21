Finding Art and Design

× Expand The West Avenue Garden Tour will be held on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Photo courtesy West Avenue Improvement Association)

Southern charm and modern elegance intertwine in the city and beyond, offering a plethora of opportunities to learn about the homes and gardens in the area and take home some fantastic artistic finds.

April

Historic Garden Week

This revered event, presented annually by the Garden Club of Virginia since 1929, features over 100 stunning private properties. Over 20 tours are organized and hosted by member clubs in the Richmond area and throughout the state and typically include access to the gardens and grounds as well as some of the interiors. vagardenweek.org

May

Arts in the Park

Find more than 350 exhibitors from around the country selling their paintings, pottery, jewelry, glass creations, textiles, yard art and more. Admission is free to the nationally rated juried show at the Carillon in Byrd Park. richmondartsinthepark.com

West Avenue Garden Tour

Celebrate spring on a self-guided walking tour of all the gardens on West Avenue as well as the alley-bordering homes on Park Avenue and Franklin Street. West Avenue’s premier event of the year features live music, children’s activities and refreshments. Free. westave.org/garden-tour

Museum District Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour

Explore historic homes and gardens in the Museum District while you celebrate Mother’s Day. The tour has been held annually for the past 28 years, and its proceeds are reinvested in the neighborhood and help support local nonprofits. During the event, trolleys run a continuous loop along the tour route, departing from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s parking lot. museumdistrict.org

Fan Arts Stroll

Wander along Hanover and Grove avenues to find more than 120 artists and vendors along with musicians and a bevy of food trucks. Free. fandistrict.org

October-November

Maymont Garden Glow

Experience Maymont’s Gilded Age gardens and pastoral grounds illuminated in colorful lights. Then, head to the Carriage House lawn for the Glow Village fire pit, food trucks and activities for all ages. maymont.org

November

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

Stroll through the millions of twinkling lights that envelop Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, check out the holiday decorations and model trains, sip on hot chocolate and more. Purchase advance timed tickets at lewisginter.org.

Craft + Design Show

Kick off the holiday season with the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s annual museum-quality contemporary craft and art show, which has excited collectors for six decades. The diverse collection showcases creations by more than 150 artists from across the country. craftanddesignrva.com

December

Ashland Christmas Market

Head to Historic Downtown Ashland, where you’ll find unique handcrafted gifts by more than 60 local artists and makers. A variety of local eateries are open during the event. Free. ashlandvirginia.com

Yuletides at Agecroft Hall

Experience the Christmas traditions of 17th-century England, 19th-century London and 20th-century Richmond. Explore the festive gardens and museum and enjoy cider, crafts and music. Free. agecrofthall.org

Fan District Holiday House Tour

Now in its sixth decade, the Fan District Holiday House Tour features a collection of historic homes that capture the neighborhood’s architectural grandeur in all of its holiday glory. The annual event raises funds to support programs dedicated to the preservation, restoration and betterment of the Fan District community. fandistrict.org

Church Hill Holiday House Tour

With more than 50 years of history, this annual event explores the interiors of some of the oldest historic homes in the city and new neighborhood homes decorated for the holidays, as well as other buildings that celebrate the unique architectural history of Church Hill. churchhill.org

Throughout the Year

Modern Richmond Tours

For over a decade, Modern Richmond has offered tours and pop-ups to promote and celebrate modernism in Richmond and around Virginia, showcasing a variety of buildings ranging from company headquarters to waterfront residences. modernrichmond.org

Quoit Club Tours

The Quoit Club, part of Historic Richmond, provides members with insight from experts on the city’s history, architecture and culture. Club members have access to exclusive tours of Richmond’s historic buildings, adaptive reuse projects and at-risk architectural sites. The 2025 season runs from April to September, with events held on the third Thursday of each month. historicrichmond.com