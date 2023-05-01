Uniquely Modern

× 1 of 2 Expand The “Hazel” by River City Custom Homes was designed with an emphasis on natural light and an open-concept living area. × 2 of 2 Expand Eagle Construction of VA partnered with CIRCLE Design Studio to create this model home with modern features and finishes and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Prev Next

Whether you’re in the market for a designer home or just looking for design inspiration, the spring 2023 Richmond Homearama is the place to be. From June 3-18, visitors will have the opportunity to tour five custom homes in GreenGate in Henrico County.

Each model home has been created by a Richmond-area custom home builder and furnished with the latest trends in interior design. “Homearama is a chance for builders to show who they really are,” says Danna Markland, CEO of Home Building Association of Richmond, the nonprofit organization that hosts the semiannual event. “They start with a blank canvas and design their home from the ground up specifically for the show.”

The homes were created by Southern Traditions Homes, River City Custom Homes, Eagle Construction of VA, Covenant Building & Design, and Biringer Builders. Each pays homage to Southern tradition while introducing modern personality, Markland says.

For example, Eagle Construction’s home reflects a “modern intervention” theme, says lead interior designer Theresa Dorlini of CIRCLE Design Studio, which partnered with Eagle to create the home. “The house has traditional bones that have been infused with elements of modern design, such as modern materials and modern cabinetry,” she says.

Dorlini says the model has standout features including a floating staircase, large bathroom tiles and an illuminated wine column in the center of the home. These features are meant to express the idea that luxury can be achieved through customization, not just square footage.

“There’s a big difference in the attention to detail that you see,” the designer continues. “Many millennial homebuyers have a different value system; they’re not just looking for a huge, flashy house. They’d rather have unique items that are designed specifically for them.”

The homes, priced in the $2 million to $3 million range, will be for sale at the conclusion of the event. Representatives from each company will be available to speak with attendees.

“There are very few shows like this in the country,” Markland says. “We can do this because we have such a strong homebuilding market in Richmond. It’s a great way to see new styles that are influencing homebuilding and meet with five builders at one time, all in one spot.”