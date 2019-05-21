Homearama 2019

× 1 of 3 Expand Tour seven model homes featuring the latest trends in residential design at Homearama. × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

April showers may bring May flowers, but June 1 brings the Home Building Association of Richmond’s (HBAR) annual look at the latest innovations in residential architecture and design. This year Homearama features seven newly built and decorated model homes in the new master-planned community of River Mill in Glen Allen.

River Mill, a HHHunt Communities development, is the first residential development in the region to earn certification as an Active RVA Community by Sports Backers. The designation highlights communities that demonstrate a commitment to physical activity in design details, emphasizing the links between active living, development and better health.

“HHHunt Communities really shares Sports Backers’ belief in the importance of living an active lifestyle, and have incorporated the philosophy into their company culture by encouraging their employees to maximize their health and wellness through regular physical activity,” says Pete Woody, PR and communications manager for Sports Backers.

“At River Mill, HHHunt made the commitment to create an active community by intentionally building in amenities like sidewalks, walking trails, a river park and swimming pool that encourage an active lifestyle,” he adds. River Mill is planned around open spaces and is located along the banks of the Chickahominy River. Amenities will also include a clubhouse, an amphitheater and a play area. The first phase of the development, located five minutes from interstates 95 and 295, will include more than 350 detached single-family homes, 285 apartment homes and 165 townhomes.

Four local builders have created five single-family custom-built homes and two townhomes — the Morgan, Woodbury and Hudson by HHHunt Communities; the Lilac and Bluebell by Schell Brothers; the Olivia by LifeStyle Home Builders; and the Maison Reve by LeGault Homes — featuring amenities such as smart-home technology and versatile entertaining space.

“HBAR created Homearama as a new-home show that showcases a single site — the newest master-planned community in the region — and the developers and builders,” says Jeana Schiffres, director of marketing and events for HBAR. “The models are furnished from top to bottom by their designers as if families are living there and feature the latest in interior decorating ideas and innovations. This year, we’re excited that Homearama also serves as the grand-opening event for the River Mill community.”

More than a house tour, Homearama offers food trucks, regional beers, music and activities for the whole family. The event kicks off on June 1 with fitness activities, live music and more. All proceeds from the beer trucks and a raffle for a children’s playhouse will benefit ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Homearama: June 1-16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $10 per person. 10180 Brook Road, Glen Allen