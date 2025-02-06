Centuries of Style

One of Richmond’s greatest features is its abundance of breathtaking architecture that spans several centuries and myriad architectural styles. Journey through 250 years of Richmond’s design history on tours of these storied homes that are open to the public.

Agecroft Hall

4305 Sulgrave Road

Transport yourself to the English countryside in the picturesque gardens and 14th-century manor home that comprise Agecroft Hall. Originally built in Lancashire, England, Agecroft had amassed over 400 years of history before making its journey to Richmond. Purchased at auction in 1925 by T.C. Williams Jr., Agecroft was carefully dismantled and shipped across the ocean to be reconstructed as his private residence. Furnished with antique English pieces, the house is open for tours and private events. agecrofthall.org

Battersea

1289 Upper Appomattox St., Petersburg

A stunning example of both the Neo-Palladian and Federal styles, Battersea perfectly represents the height of architectural fashion at the time of its creation. Completed in 1768 by John Bannister, the first mayor of Petersburg and an active revolutionary, the home bore witness to the birth of a nation and the struggles that followed. Owned by the Battersea Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to preserving the property’s history, Battersea is also a Virginia Historic Landmark and on the National Register of Historic Places. Tours available by appointment. batterseafound.org

Photo courtesy The Branch Museum of Design

Branch House

2501 Monument Ave.

This stunning 27,000-square-foot Tudor Revival home was completed in 1919 for the financier John Kerr Branch. Created to complement Branch’s large collection of antiques, the interior is adorned with intricate wood carvings and stonework. Now on the National Register of Historic Places, the Branch House is also home to The Branch Museum of Design. Tours of the John Russell Pope-designed mansion are offered by reservation. branchmuseum.org

Olde Town Petersburg's Centre Hill Mansion House (Photo courtesy City of Petersburg Tourism)

Centre Hill Mansion

1 Centre Hill Court, Petersburg

Used as the backdrop for several films and TV shows, Centre Hill Mansion’s beauty cannot be denied. Completed in 1823 by Robert Bolling IV in the Federal style, the mansion was remodeled by his son in 1850 in the Greek Revival style. The stately residence has since had the privilege of hosting two U.S. presidents: Abraham Lincoln and William Howard Taft. Now on the National Register of Historic Places, the mansion serves as a museum; its basement galleries contain exhibits on the history of Petersburg, including pieces from Centre Hill’s own archives. Open daily. visitpetersburgva.org

John Marshall House

818 E. Marshall St.

Learn about the legacy of the “Grand Chief Justice of the United States” and Founding Father John Marshall in his home of 45 years. Built in 1790, the house witnessed the most pivotal years of Marshall’s career and boasts a large collection of Marshall family artifacts. Open for tours Thursday through Sunday. preservationvirginia.org

Maggie Walker House

110 1/2 E. Leigh St.

Immerse yourself in the life and career of Maggie L. Walker at her home in Jackson Ward. Acquired by Walker in 1904, the house — now a National Park Service historic site — remained in her family for several generations and contains many of her personal possessions and furnishings, providing a unique view of the entrepreneur and community leader’s experiences. nps.gov/mawa

Sallie Dooley's Swan bedroom at Maymont Mansion (Photo by Dale Quarterman)

Maymont Mansion

1700 Hampton St.

Observe a beautifully preserved Gilded Age mansion resplendent with luxurious fixtures and furnishings of the period. Designed as a home for James and Sallie Dooley and completed in 1893, the mansion served as the couple’s home until Sallie’s death in 1925. It was then bequeathed to the city of Richmond and converted into a museum displaying the Dooleys’ opulent living spaces alongside the servants’ quarters and their working environments. *Check before going; the house is temporarily closed for restoration. maymont.org

Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown

16120 Chiswell Lane, Beaverdam

Visit the site where many of Patrick Henry’s revolutionary ideas were first formulated. A small plantation built in the early 18th century by Charles Chiswell, Scotchtown was later inhabited by Patrick Henry and his family from 1771 to 1778. Though the building has changed hands many times, it has since been restored to the style of the period in which Henry resided there. Open on weekends. preservationvirginia.org

Virginia House

4301 Sulgrave Road

Perched on a hill overlooking the James River in Richmond stands a remarkable Tudor-style home. Completed just before the stock market crash of 1929, Virginia House was constructed with materials from a 16th-century English manor. Designed by its original owners, Alexander and Virginia Weddell, the house has a contemporary floor plan including seven bathrooms, a modern kitchen and multiple closets. Surrounded by the sumptuous landscape designs of Charles F. Gillette, the home’s interiors are equally impressive, decorated with fine European antiques and accessories. Now owned by the Virginia Historical Society, Virginia House is available for private events. virginiahistory.org

The courtyard at The Wickham Valentine House (Photo by Steven Casanova)

The Wickham-Valentine House

1015 E. Clay St.

Peek into the world of aristocratic urban living in early 19th-century Richmond at the Wickham house. A grand Federal-era home erected at the heart of the city in 1815 for the Wickham family and their staff, it later became the first home acquired by the Valentine museum. Restored to its original Federal period appearance in the 1980s, the home offers a rich window into history and is open daily. thevalentine.org

Wilton House dining room (Photo courtesy Wilton House Museum)

Wilton House

215 S. Wilton Road

Take in a timeless display of Georgian architecture at Wilton House. Constructed in 1753 for the prominent Randolph family, the house was the focal point of their 2,000-acre tobacco plantation in Henrico. After falling into disrepair, the house was purchased by The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the Commonwealth of Virginia in 1932. To save it, the Dames moved and rebuilt the structure at its current location, where it is open for daily tours. wiltonhousemuseum.org