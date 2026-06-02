× 1 of 3 Expand The bed pillows, made from Kravet and Caroline Z Hurley fabrics, were custom designed by Hint Spaces and fabricated by Nightshift Window Decor. The lamp is by Kartell. × 2 of 3 Expand The custom joinery, designed by Hint Spaces, consists of a tall cabinet with a closet, luggage storage, a chest of drawers and a TV cabinet. × 3 of 3 Expand The walls and trim are painted in shades of Cocoa Berry and Dutch Cocoa by Sherwin-Williams. The large felt Dancing Pendant by Iskos-Berlin, seen reflected in the mirror, adds a playful touch. Prev Next

“I love it, but I’m just not brave enough.” Interior decorators Alyssa Wilkinson and Lauren Bell hear those words often from their clients at Hint Spaces, the firm they co-own.

Striking that balance between comfort and courage is central to the way the design duo approaches every project, and it’s what defines a shift away from minimalism toward a more expressive, layered aesthetic.

“When our clients play it safe, they end up being disappointed,” Bell says. “If we get it right, we’ve pushed them just past their comfort zone.”

For a bedroom refresh in the Museum District, Wilkinson and Bell helped their clients take that step — embracing elements of maximalist style in a way that feels carefully curated and deeply personal rather than overwhelming.

The primary bedroom is tucked away on the second floor, down a long hallway. “We wanted the space to feel really special,” Wilkinson says. “A place where they could retreat.”

Built in 1912, the home came with the charm — and quirks — of an older house. One side of the bedroom held two small closets, while on the other, an exposed brick stack awkwardly protruded between two windows.

“We wanted to wrap the room, floor to ceiling and wall to wall,” Bell says.

And that they did — embracing a more is more philosophy, with intention. To cover one wall, Bell called on Richmond cabinetmaker Craig Mattoon to build custom white oak cabinets that provide ample storage while accentuating the 10-foot ceilings and concealing the couple’s television. For the entire opposite wall, they partnered with Christina Nies of Nightshift Window Decor to fabricate custom curtains in a dusty mauve, adding continuity and softness. The result is a cocoon-like retreat, richly layered in color and texture.

While the client requested classic white hotel bedding, she was also drawn to bold colors and stripes. The final design blends maximalist influences in a way that feels both refined and playful.

The bed is upholstered in dusty blue, while the walls and trim are painted in tonal shades of Cocoa Berry and Dutch Cocoa, creating depth rather than contrast. Custom pillows add pops of color in a surprising mix of floral and houndstooth patterns without overpowering the high-energy rug. Overhead, a fluted felt pendant adds texture and personality, while burgundy table lamps bring a sense of modern whimsy.

“In this project, there’s a really nice mix of historic and midcentury modern, oak and textiles, handmade pieces and purchased ones,” Wilkinson says. “It all works together.”

Even with adventurous choices, Bell says restraint is always part of their process.

“We’re trying to make spaces feel interesting, warm and really well-curated without ever being loud.”

“Good design should feel a little risky and not like everything you’ve ever done before,” Wilkinson says. “I’m glad our client trusted us — and wasn’t afraid of mauve.”