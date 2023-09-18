Be Our Guest

× Expand Special touches like extra pillows and throw blankets, interesting books, a water carafe, and a decorative luggage rack demonstrate thoughtfulness to guests. (Photo by Gordon Gregory)

British Colonial

For a whole-home renovation on Hanover Avenue, Blaine McDermott of MCD was tasked with bringing fresh life to existing pieces to create an eclectic aesthetic rooted in British Colonial style. Existing accent pillows served as a jumping-off point for pops of color from a custom headboard in a Schumacher fabric to bamboo lamps in smoked paprika and Indonesian artwork.

× Expand At the foot of the bed is a custom throw from Peter Dunham. (Photo by Kip Dawkins)

Dual Mandate

To balance the needs of a guest room and her client’s college-aged son, designer Lizzie Cox sought to create a space that was both masculine and cozy. She built an upholstered headboard for the existing bed and layered in antiques and a dresser from 1stDibs that brought dimension to the room. A bold wallpaper in hues of blue and green creates a light-filled yet warm room for guests.

× Expand Custom-built double beds are big enough for grown-up guests with a trundle to accommodate extra cousins. (Photo by Kip Dawkins)

All-ages Appropriate

Dubbed the Cousins Bedroom, this guest room in Mooreland Farms was designed with grandchildren in mind yet is suitable for adults. Designer Suellen Gregory eschewed juvenile patterns for a primary palette of red and blue with pops of yellow and green. A paint-splatter wallpaper from Peter Fasano is youthful yet classic. Luggage racks, glass-topped tables and washable, wrinkle-free linens make it easy to welcome guests.

× Expand Four hand-carved fish paintings are by an artist in the Montana town where designer Anne Pulliam’s brother lives. (Photo by Stacy Goldberg)

Nautical Vibes

Designer Anne Pulliam put family first in the guest room of her parents’ Virginia Beach condo. Pulliam started with her own childhood beds and added nautical touches without being too beachy. Red quilts add a fun boho layer, while the sconces are a functional touch for bedtime reading. A wooden mirror wrapped in rattan brings another natural element to the space.

× Expand The mirror was a Facebook Marketplace find that designer Anna León painted French vanilla. “It sums up the overall vibe of the room,” she says. (Photo by Parker Michels-Boyce)

Vintage Inspiration

A former tango teacher, Anna León of Haus of León spent years touring and staying in guest rooms. “Surfaces and storage space are so important,” she says. In her own guest room, León incorporated an antique desk from her late grandmother. The antique spindle bed brings a girlish whimsy that inspired the room’s decor while a faux concrete arch and wall-mounted sconce provide grounding and softness.

× Expand White bed linens ensure the room always feels crisp and clean. (Photo by Jay Paul)

5-star Style

When Cherelle Armistead of Luxe Life Interiors set out to design her Airbnb near White Oak Village, she wanted to re-create the clean and inviting feel of a contemporary luxury hotel. A pair of black canopy twin beds are a bold focal point, complemented by the geometric area rug. Guests are greeted with a personal note from Armistead with convenient details about the home, while her custom-designed “magic scent” creates a cozy atmosphere.