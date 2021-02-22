Great Spaces: The New ‘Corner Office’

× Expand Photo by Ansel Olson (click upper-right corner of image to expand)

This home office by designer Kristi Lane of Visible Proof is totally CEO-worthy. The salvaged-wood floor and coffered ceiling give the space presence. Offering a serene view, the French doors bring in the outside — and fresh air — while custom bookcases crafted by local artisans provide ample storage for books, collectibles and files. Meanwhile, the sleek trestle desk and Arne Jacobsen Swan chair, which are all business, get cheekily juxtaposed with a classic wingback chair upholstered in a David Hicks geometric fabric to add big personality.