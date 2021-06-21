Great Spaces: The Black Pine

× Expand Photo by Mindie Ballard (click upper-right corner of image to expand)

This Oregon Hill row house has left its days of housing college students behind for a new role as an Airbnb getaway with dreamy, Gothic-inspired style.

“I wanted to create something in Richmond that was in itself an experience,” says owner Angie Cooper, “a place Edgar Allan Poe would want to stay.”

Black walls are enlivened by Naomi McCavitt’s hand-painted mural of favorite James River flora and fauna, plus Hollywood Cemetery monuments and brilliant green velvet upholstery. The original coal bin fireplace and mantel, along with eclectic furnishings — a mirror framed by a slithering snake, an iron chandelier and a jade coffee table — add to the edgy but whimsical vibe for a moment of pure muggle magic.