Stunning Vistas

Nestled in the Shenandoah Valley, the architecture of this mountainside cabin reflects its idyllic views.

“The inspiration for the cabin’s design initially came from a sketch proposed by the owner, and that evolved into a kind of ski lodge concept I’d seen as a child at my grandfather’s,” explains designer Paul Bethel.

Simple forms, a big shed-style roof and large windows create an understated space for rest and rejuvenation. The cabin becomes part of the ecosystem, as it is adorned with a dark exterior and reclaims rainwater as the primary source of water, truly settling into the area it calls home.