Stunning Vistas

A mountainside getaway in the Shenandoah Valley

by

Nestled in the Shenandoah Valley, the architecture of this mountainside cabin reflects its idyllic views.

“The inspiration for the cabin’s design initially came from a sketch proposed by the owner, and that evolved into a kind of ski lodge concept I’d seen as a child at my grandfather’s,” explains designer Paul Bethel.

Simple forms, a big shed-style roof and large windows create an understated space for rest and rejuvenation. The cabin becomes part of the ecosystem, as it is adorned with a dark exterior and reclaims rainwater as the primary source of water, truly settling into the area it calls home.