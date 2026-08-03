Structural Integrity

This home was originally featured in “Country Living,” in R•Home’s July-August 2019 issue, with text by Maria Carter and styling by Richard Stone.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory

Architects Nea and Mike Poole say they were smitten with this large Dutch Colonial-style barn the moment they saw it nestled among the cornfields of Hanover County. They didn’t set out to buy a barn or to undertake a renovation, but the unadulterated lines of the structure, along with its size, soaring ceiling and pristine condition, spoke to them.

The barn came with a reputation all its own, a beloved Rockville landmark built in the 1970s by Louise and Harwood Cochrane that later served as a community space. The Pooles designed their renovation to honor the spirit of the building, working within the original footprint and repurposing original materials wherever possible.