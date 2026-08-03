Structural Integrity

This home was originally featured in “Country Living,” in R•Home’s July-August 2019 issue, with text by Maria Carter and styling by Richard Stone.
Photo by Gordon Gregory
Architects Nea and Mike Poole say they were smitten with this large Dutch Colonial-style barn the moment they saw it nestled among the cornfields of Hanover County. They didn’t set out to buy a barn or to undertake a renovation, but the unadulterated lines of the structure, along with its size, soaring ceiling and pristine condition, spoke to them.
The barn came with a reputation all its own, a beloved Rockville landmark built in the 1970s by Louise and Harwood Cochrane that later served as a community space. The Pooles designed their renovation to honor the spirit of the building, working within the original footprint and repurposing original materials wherever possible.