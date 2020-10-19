Great Spaces: She Sanctuary

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory; click upper-right corner of image to enlarge.

In this sunroom turned chic “she sanctuary,” designer Tracy deShazo layered texture and color with vintage and new to create a relaxing retreat where her longtime client can escape the pressures of the day. Brilliant pops of color — turquoise, purple and magenta — combine with natural light, the shaggy Moroccan rug, the bone-inlay coffee table, Turkish ikat pillows, and the unexpected, oversized vintage print of an emu and irises to give this refuge an upscale, boho vibe.