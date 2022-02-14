Great Spaces: Seaside Dreams

× Expand Photo by QPH Photo

Kenneth Byrd gave the main bedroom suite in this Virginia Beach home the heady vibe of a luxury hotel with an invitingly personal atmosphere. The color palette of soft neutrals works with the silk fabrics and linen window coverings to complement a sand-swept landscape. A teak-root table with a hand-applied gesso finish grounds the sitting area. Oak detail in the bed and nightstands, along with a Kelly Wearstler ceiling fixture possessing a sea-urchin quality, pulls the coastal living look together.