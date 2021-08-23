Great Spaces: School Spirit

× Expand Photo by Jenn Mallory/New Media Systems

This family-friendly outdoor oasis created by Rock Creek Innovations includes a wood-burning fire pit with comfortable seating, a putting green for avid and novice golfers alike, low-voltage lighting for evening entertaining, and ample space for a children’s playset. At the center of the patio, the Virginia Tech logo etched in pavers boldly reflects the Mechanicsville homeowners’ school spirit. What was initially a backyard of “nothing but grass,” says Rock Creek’s Hannah Bowker, is now a “full outdoor living space for the family." And a hole-in-one.