Rural Retreat

The majesty of nature is beckoned harmoniously into the bold, industrial space of Rodd Wilken’s home in Ashland. A modern floral light fixture illuminates the bright jewel tones of the turquoise ceiling and deep yellow walls, conjuring a sense of childlike playfulness and instantly enticing a smile. A blackboard invites creativity to flow, drawing inspiration from the vibrant works of art lining the walls. Warm wood trim and detailing juxtapose the contemporary design and stark ductwork with a subtle nod to nature. Unadorned windows bring the outdoors in, allowing natural light to interact with the lively colors in the room. The atmosphere shifts as the sun moves across the house throughout the day, making each experience in the space unique.