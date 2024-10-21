Rock Royal

× Expand Photo by Quentin Penn-Hollar

Take a walk on the wild side in this sumptuous listening lounge designed by Kenneth Byrd for a home on Monument Avenue. Heavy metal memorabilia artfully ups the tempo of the moody black walls, reaching a crescendo in the dramatic custom ceiling mural. Ensconced in the subtle glow of an antique chandelier, softer notes come into play. A luscious Champagne-toned velvet sofa and supple brown leather chairs adorned with animal print pillows exude a masculine glamour, elegantly channeling the essence of rock ’n’ roll style.