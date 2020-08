× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory; click upper-right corner of image to enlarge.

Newly renovated with a cool midcentury vibe, this inviting oasis on Cary Street Road is the perfect place for a staycation. Designed by architect Dan Ensminger and landscape architect Marcia Fryer for clients who were downsizing, the luxurious backyard offers endless scenarios for entertaining in its terraced gardens and multilevel outdoor “rooms” — bar, dining and poolside sitting areas.