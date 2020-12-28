Great Spaces: Porch Perfect

× Expand Photo by Ansel Olson (click upper-right corner of image to expand)

West End resident Pam Wiggins created this al fresco living room on her front porch. The relaxing environment, complete with comfy chairs, a couch flanked by end tables and lamps, splashes of pink and coral fabric, and plenty of plants, is an inviting place to take in a little fresh air and talk with neighbors.

“Everyone wants to sit on the porch, day and night,” says Wiggins. “I love sitting out there, waving and talking to everybody. It’s a fun place to people-watch and look at the dogs going by.”