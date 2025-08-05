Opposites Attract

× Expand Photo by Mindie Ballard

At her client’s historic home in Church Hill, Brooke Robertson of Savvy by Design leaned into the theory of juxtaposition. Tension between opposing elements is used to bring balance, enlivening this newly renovated kitchen and aligning it with the rest of the house. A smoky mirrored backsplash introduces reflectivity, depth and a touch of glamour that contrasts with the earthy, solid quality of the wooden shelves. The wood adds warmth and a softness to counter the stark black and white elements. These contrasts play between hard and soft, reflective and matte, and refined and rustic. Countertops that are pristine, cool and uniform, as well as visually sleek, contrast with the texture of the wood grain in the island and shelving, adding tactile depth and grounding the space in something more natural and imperfect. The kitchen feels collected, curated and layered.