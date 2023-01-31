New Attitude

1 of 2
2 of 2
The foyer before the refresh
Functionality was key to the plan that designer Blaine McDermott of MCD Interior Design had for this Near West End home. Deciding on an Asian-inspired design for the foyer, McDermott chose a Chinese altar-style chest, pairing it with brass sconces and a bamboo mirror, and then she painted the handrail a darker shade of brown to add a more masculine aspect. Replacing the dated wallpaper with a Galbraith and Paul custom-made paper in hand-selected shades of pink, green and blue inspired by a sentimental piece of artwork the couple purchased in Martha’s Vineyard gives the space a serene, welcoming vibe.