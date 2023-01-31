New Attitude

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand The foyer before the refresh Prev Next

Functionality was key to the plan that designer Blaine McDermott of MCD Interior Design had for this Near West End home. Deciding on an Asian-inspired design for the foyer, McDermott chose a Chinese altar-style chest, pairing it with brass sconces and a bamboo mirror, and then she painted the handrail a darker shade of brown to add a more masculine aspect. Replacing the dated wallpaper with a Galbraith and Paul custom-made paper in hand-selected shades of pink, green and blue inspired by a sentimental piece of artwork the couple purchased in Martha’s Vineyard gives the space a serene, welcoming vibe.