Great Spaces: Modern Clubhouse

× Expand Photo by Melissa Molitor (click upper-right corner of image to expand)

Melissa Molitor channeled the hip, inviting vibe of a boutique hotel in the chic clubhouse she designed for the Peppers Ferry community in Christiansburg. Large, black warehouse windows and white walls with minimal embellishment define the space. The linear form of the Molitor-designed shelving and black accent wall add a Zenlike element and create a warm seating area. As practical as they are functional, the accent tables, "faux teak" tables and upholstered furniture are all outdoor pieces put to work indoors, and the “wood plank” floor is ceramic tile.