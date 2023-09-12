× Expand Photo by Markus Wilborn

At a client’s home in Petersburg, decorator Tiara Holloway of Vivacious Interior by Tiara has combined comfort and glamour in this refined family dining room. The color palette of soft gray and royal blue with gold accents evokes a sense of luxurious tranquility. Plush chairs, complete with Lucite legs and gold pulls, are resplendent in the glow reflected by the mirrored surfaces of the dining table and brass chandelier. Subtle details including sophisticated tableware and a chic bar cart lend the final touches to this ideal backdrop for entertaining, whatever the occasion.