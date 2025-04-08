Holistic Haven

× Expand Photo by Kate Thompson

Natural light floods the space through expansive windows, blurring the line between indoors and out in this family room designed by Kristi Lane of Visible Proof and constructed by Hampden Hill, its materials chosen with wellness in mind. Wood plank floors, a limestone fireplace and cozy furnishings in muted tones of warm gray and camel are softened by fluffy sherpa throws and colorful modern art, while the uncovered floor-to-ceiling windows offer peaceful views of the garden. At the center of it all, a playful, generously sized swing large enough to seat two or three people — inspired by a similar piece the homeowners saw in actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s home — invites parent-kid conversations, grown-ups cuddling over cocktails or snuggly moments with the family pets. It’s not just a room, it’s an experience offering comfort, connection and a dash of unexpected fun.