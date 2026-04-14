Historically Inspired

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory

Tucked behind overgrowth just across the Goochland County line in Powhatan stood an abandoned farmhouse dated to 1843. Forrest and Luke Gill of Fall Line Builders in Richmond recognized the care and craftsmanship that went into the building, from the attic to the hand-dug rubble-stone basement. High-quality original millwork and floor-to-ceiling windows in a bucolic setting signaled the house’s former grandeur. Determined to save it, the builders called Michael Watkinson, founder of Shenandoah Restorations in Staunton, for a forensic walk-through to inform their rebuilding efforts. Unfortunately, the structure was beyond repair. Its history, original floor plan and salvageable materials, however, inspired a replica with modern functionality and efficiency. The radiant porch ceiling features the original heart pine rafters just as the overall building makes use of natural materials. Period-inspired pocket doors and transoms bring light to indoor spaces. Outside, the windows, half-round gutters, columns and frieze contribute to the period-accurate design, and a detached garage, much like a carriage house of old, reflects the attention to detail in combining historical and modern living.