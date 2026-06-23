Curated Maximalism

This space was originally featured in “Monumental Color,” in R•Home’s May-June 2017 issue.

× Expand Photo by Alston Thompson Photography

The concept of restrained maximalism — a more confident, thoughtfully curated approach than traditional maximalism — wasn’t part of the design conversation in May 2017, when Meridith Ingram wrote about the interiors of Patty and Cabell Harris’ home on Monument Avenue for R•Home’s spring issue. But the eclectic attitude in their living room, carefully composed with the help of Richmond decorator Patti Ryan, speaks that same language.

The concept for the design began with Designers Guild Caprifoglio wallpaper, an airy floral motif in soft blue, lavender and green selected for the fireplace wall. The pattern was feminine, like Patty Harris herself, Ryan says, and Harris is a redhead, so the color palette suited her perfectly. Together, they culled the couple’s family pieces and mixed in antiques and vintage finds, layering pattern and texture and pulling color from the wallpaper. For a finishing touch, they added displays of curios and art from the Harrises’ collection, including lithographs by Robert Rauschenberg.