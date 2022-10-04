Coffee Klatch

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory

The owners of this Short Pump home turned to decorator Gayatri Choudhary of GC Interiors for help designing the breakfast nook in their family room. They requested a uniquely personal look for the first place they gravitate to each morning. To keep things kid-friendly, they selected an Arte vinyl wallpaper for its durability, with the Chinoiserie-style peacock pattern adding glamour. The woodwork and ceiling are painted a charcoal gray from Sherwin-Williams. Comfortable seating from Ethan Allen and a chandelier from Restoration Hardware add function and drama to the space.