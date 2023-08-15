A Cool Cave

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Local actor and graphic designer Brian Landis is the creative behind this unique man cave. Formerly a garage, the space is now used for entertaining guests and for Landis to record himself for auditions. Many of the furnishings, such as the paintings and red leather Chesterfield sofa, were thrift store finds. The illuminated sign was a gift from his mother. A stereo system, TV and Danish wood-burning stove add to the chill ambiance. A pair of stained-glass windows mounted on the sides of the sliding doors add interest and hint at the eclectic world within.