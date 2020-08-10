Game, Set, Match

× 1 of 5 Expand Gas-lit lanterns from New Orleans Gas Lights illuminate the pavilion at night. “I love the softness of that gentle light when you’re outside,” says McKenna. × 2 of 5 Expand According to the designer, the elements are the biggest thing to keep in mind when designing an outdoor space. “Select materials that will withstand the weather,” she says. × 3 of 5 Expand The bar area is strictly for gathering and entertaining, says McKenna, who set the well-equipped grill area off to the side for separation. × 4 of 5 Expand The pavilion provides luxe spectator seating and amenities for the family tennis matches and basketball games played on their custom court, sporting a UVA logo. × 5 of 5 Expand McKenna designed the banquette with hidden storage for pillows. Design elements like the wood ceiling and fieldstone fireplace create a cozy, cabin-like feel. Prev Next

Designed for an active family with three sons, this courtside pavilion is at once the ultimate spectator lounge, outdoor kitchen and woodland retreat. Designer Dana McKenna worked with Portico Classic Homes to plan the space, selecting natural stone, wood and concrete materials to give the pavilion a warm, cabin-like ambiance. The bar features a full-size under-counter refrigerator, a sink, an ice machine and a kegerator, plus a grill that’s been set off to the side for separation. A distinct dining area and fieldstone fireplace give this outdoor kitchen a year-round advantage.

PROJECT TEAM: Kitchen Design: Dana McKenna Designs; General Contractor: Portico Classic Homes; Appliances: Sub-Zero, Wolf Outdoor