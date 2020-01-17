Form Follows Function

× Expand In a space that is ideal for entertaining, wood accents like the industrial-style barstools at the kitchen island add warmth to the open floor plan.

Jessica Williamson’s task was clear: Design a haven for a pair of focused professionals.

“They told me, ‘We work hard, and we play hard,’ ” says Williamson, founder and principal of JTWdesign. “They wanted a home they could entertain in, where they could come home and relax. Their house exudes that.”

Situated on a 1.3-acre lot in Mechanicsville, the 6,000 square-foot house has clearly delineated areas specified by the clients: plentiful entertaining space, a separate dining room, a first-floor master suite, and two distinct offices, for starters. It’s nothing like the couple’s former house, which was much too traditional for their evolving style.

Williamson had a blank slate, as she and her team began work while the house was under construction. Williamson reviewed the plans and suggested some tweaks: the addition of a narrow window in the stairwell and where to situate doors to simplify furniture placement. Ultimately, her team gave input on every finish in the house from flooring to paint, hardware to lighting.

“When we can get in early enough to advise on the plans, it’s really, really helpful,” she says. “When you listen to the client’s needs on a human level, a great synergy can occur.”

Designer Jessica Williamson used large-format tile to create the fireplace feature wall in the family room. Grasscloth wallpaper installed behind the shelves adds depth. One of the clients' favorite design elements: The all-over suzani patterned wallpaper, which seemed too busy for the petite powder room at first, was deemed perfect upon installation. Playful pendant lights by Currey & Company illuminate the basement bar.

From the outside, the house has a French country feel. Inside, classic and contemporary elements catch the eye, anchored by a color palette of black, white, gray and slate blue. Furnishings and fixtures are crisp and clean, so light and air predominate. Wood accents — kitchen barstools, a handmade console table and built-in bookcases in the family room — instill warmth.

“Aesthetically, they lean modern,” Williamson says. “I think we pushed them … but the home needed to feel natural, so it has a calm, cohesive vibe.”

The homeowners were drawn to Williamson after seeing her work on Houzz.

“We originally selected Jessica because the style of some of her prior projects resonated with us,” the husband says. “[But] she was incredibly helpful in providing more than just interior design recommendations. Her experience and insight into practical things we might never have considered — like putting the silverware drawer next to the dishwasher — have not only made our home aesthetically pleasing, but also a pleasure to live in.”

A covered porch, complete with a stone fireplace, outdoor kitchen and big screen TV, extends the entertaining area outside. Paneled wood walls add drama to the formal dining room.

Williamson says she welcomes hearing what people want.

“We try to be as open-eared as possible,” Williamson says. “I like it when clients have an opinion. I have respect for clients who challenge us.”

Williamson says the wallpaper in the downstairs powder room illustrates useful give-and-take. The wife proposed a black-and-white pattern for the small space; Williamson was concerned it had too much movement and offered other options. But when the original paper was hung, everyone was pleased.

“It’s one of their favorite parts of the house,” she says. “It’s fantastic.”

A palette of soft grays and layered prints creates a soothing ambiance in the master bedroom. Herringbone-patterned grasscloth and faux animal horns inject a touch of masculinity in the husband's home office. A panel-front soaking tub and double shower are the focal point in the master bath.

Ultimately, Williamson says, the process works best when all parties are open to ideas.

“The synergy with these clients was so good, and there was a great amount of respect on both sides,” she says. “We were able to see their vision start to finish. The house feels cohesive, and the finishes we incorporated will allow them to change out their furniture over time,” without the house looking dated.

Because the clients hired JTWdesign during the building phase, staff were able to make furniture selections and place orders as construction was happening. This enabled the clients to select pieces that fit the space perfectly — and that were moved in as soon as construction concluded.

“They understood what it would look like when it was complete,” Williamson says. “They felt involved in all the decision-making.”

Not long before undertaking this project, Williamson had done the same job for another house: her own. The experience of thinking through her own family’s needs in a house helped her focus on her clients’ desires.

“I feel like they got what they wanted out of the home,” she says. “They use every inch of their house.”