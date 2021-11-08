First Class

Eye-catching details sizzle in this Westhampton kitchen

McKenna says the kitchen windows overlook their pool and patio, with “amazing views of sunsets over the treetops.” Inside, the wallpaper provides a boost. “It’s a happy place,” she says.

Worlds Away counter stools in linen provide comfortable seating for family members doing homework or chatting. The ribbon wall art by Angela Chrusciaki Blehm is a unique touch.

The kitchen’s six-burner Wolf rangetop with a griddle has a full-slab marble backsplash. A chandelier provides key lighting, which “makes or breaks a space,” McKenna says.

The kitchen island has storage drawers for everyday plates and bowls, cups, silverware and platters. For washing up, there’s an oversized single sink.

After moving in to a home that was once the original Westhampton post office, designer Dana McKenna oversaw a “full gut” of its kitchen. She chose a neutral palette of white marble countertops, kitchen cabinets painted with Benjamin Moore’s Revere Pewter and a black granite kitchen island with a river-rock finish. But what ultimately captures the eye — and the imagination — are features like the brushed-gold chandelier and sconces, custom-made steel windows and doors, and colorful wallpaper that McKenna says she “just had to have,” adding that it “took the kitchen to the next level.”

