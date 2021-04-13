Everything Has a Story

× 1 of 6 Expand CBS 6 morning host Jessica Noll at home with her co-host Beans (on Instagram as @couchcohostbeans) LOVELY IN LEOPARD: “We do leopard-print Thursdays on the show, and it’s become a sort of guiding force for me,” Noll says. “I have the print in my wardrobe and accented around the house.” × 2 of 6 Expand FAMILY HEIRLOOM: This Asian rose medallion bowl was passed down to Noll from her grandmother. “I display it all year long and decorate it with something that’s commensurate with the season.” × 3 of 6 Expand LUCKY FIND: Discovered in a southern Pennsylvania barn in the 1970s, this vintage icebox was refinished by Noll’s parents. It has a place in Noll’s home as a barware chest. × 4 of 6 Expand ALL MAPPED OUT: Noll loves to thrift, which is how she found this vintage map. “I picked it up at a tag sale in North Side about 15 years ago,” she says. “To me, it represents finding old items and loving them again.” × 5 of 6 Expand STANDOUT SOUVENIR: Noll’s grandmother acquired this vintage cypress knee table lamp during her travels. × 6 of 6 Expand OCEAN TREASURES: Noll adores her collection of beach glass, inspired by her childhood growing up in coastal Wilmington, North Carolina. “To me, it’s like discovering gold,” she says. Prev Next

Jessica Noll is a storyteller — specifically, she tells stories about Virginia and the people who make it unique. As an Emmy-award-winning executive producer and co-host of CBS 6’s “Virginia This Morning,” Noll interacts with local chefs, entertainers, community leaders and lifestyle experts for a live audience each weekday. (R•Home provides home and garden tips on the show every other Wednesday.)

“I love the element of discovery,” she says. “You approach a story with a concept in mind and quickly discover that the story has so much more to offer. There’s nothing that thrills me more than to share something that people may not have been aware of.”

A native of Wilmington, North Carolina, Noll returned to her hometown after graduating from Pennsylvania State University to begin a career in television newscast production at WECT-TV. When a commercial production opportunity became available at WECT’s sister station, Richmond’s WTVR, in 2001, she made the move to the River City.

In her role as creative services director, Noll worked on special advertising projects such as live coverage of the Ukrop’s Christmas Parade (now the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade) and the launch of "Battle of the Brains," a high school academic quiz show. The station’s decision to offer more lifestyle programming led to the 2006 launch of “Virginia This Morning” with Noll as executive producer.

“I worked behind the scenes and had zero intention of being on camera, but then you know how the stories play out,” she says. “In 2010, I started doing segments for the show, and now I’m co-host.”

When she isn’t on camera, in production meetings or scouting out feature ideas, Noll enjoys spending time with her husband and two daughters at their Near West End home, a 1939 brick colonial that was originally owned by Mary Workman. Better known by the stage name Sunshine Sue, Workman was an American country music singer who appeared on the Old Dominion Barn Dance radio program.

It seems fitting that Noll, a curator of stories, would live in a home that has its own unique tale. “It’s such a neat bit of history — we feel fortunate to be part of it,” she says.