Dream Kitchens

Classically Cool

The beautiful millwork of a built-in corner cabinet inspired the library feel of this newly redesigned kitchen in the Near West End, pictured above. Forgoing upper cabinets and the usual decorative range hood — a custom, flush-mount ventilation system in the ceiling that runs on remote control was used in its stead — designers Wyndi Carnes and Blaine McDermott of Forge Design Group create visual interest with a composition of different drawer fronts and brass hardware, a mix of granite and quartzite surfaces, a sculpted quartzite backsplash, and an antique sunburst mirror. These details give the kitchen a contemporary feel without it being a contemporary kitchen.

At the homeowners' request, an induction cooktop was cut into the quartzite in a flush installation so that the cooktop and countertop are on the same plane. (Photo by Kip Dawkins)

Great Galley

This light-filled, streamlined Fan District kitchen was a dark, chopped-up space prior to a recent redesign by kitchen and bath designer Marvin Daniel, founder of KDW Home. Windows were enlarged to meet the countertops, and walls were removed to create a chef’s kitchen for the owners, a couple who both love to cook and entertain. Sleek flat-front cabinets boast anodized hardware, while the pattern in the veined quartzite countertop and the grain in the cabinets’ laminated veneer finish play off each other to add dimension to the contemporary space.

Anchored by a custom-made V-shaped cabinet and crafted with a shedua-wood top and a hand-forged iron base, the peninsula is angled to improve sightlines to the TV on the other side of the room. (Photo by Quentin Pen-Hollar)

Sleek and Serene

Details such as a soft glazed finish on the quarter-sawn white oak cabinets, an aged stone-look floor and a subtle glass subway-tile backsplash infuse this contemporary Short Pump kitchen with an air of serenity. The reality is that its beauty is more than skin deep, says designer Allison Stowers of Custom Kitchens, who worked closely with the homeowners, a retired couple, to create their forever kitchen. Considered details — well-placed storage drawers and pullouts, undercabinet lighting, quartz countertops and a radiant-heated tile floor — are enhanced by custom design elements such as an angled peninsula and the sculptural light fixture overhead.

To camouflage the television in plain sight, the designers installed it atop the Wolf oven stack. (Photo by Gordon Gregory)

Timeless Allure

She’s a little more modern. He’s a little more traditional. To create a kitchen they’d both love, designers Kelly Gentry and Alison Raines of Gentry Raines Interior Design gave traditional elements a modern edge with clean lines and an all-white color palette. The sculptural form of the range hood — inspired by vintage European designs — is balanced by glass-front cabinets embellished with classically inspired mullions. Layering painted cabinetry with crisp quartz countertops, a soft mosaic marble backsplash and touches of burnished gold, the designers give the kitchen a 2022 point of view while honoring the traditional aesthetic of the 1930s-era Windsor Farms home.